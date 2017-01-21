Bray Wyatt Says His ‘WrestleMania’ Dream Opponent Is Daniel Bryan

In recent years, Bray Wyatt has had some pretty high profile singles matches on WWE’s grandest stage, as he’s gone one on one with guys like John Cena and The Undertaker. He also had arguably the most memorable moment on last year’s show when he went face to face with The Rock. But, despite all of that, he says that he still hasn’t been in the ring with his dream opponent at WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, the now ex-Tag Team Champion named Daniel Bryan as his WrestleMania dream opponent, and he explained why.

“Daniel Bryan would be my match-up. I could say a lot of names – The Undertaker, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Ric Flair in his prime – but I didn’t feel I was finished with Bryan. I felt it was taken from me and I will always feel that way.”

The feud between Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt ended shortly before Bryan was pushed into the main event scene at WrestleMania 30 back in the spring of 2014. They never ended up wrestling each other again.

For a short while, Bryan was a member of the Wyatt Family. At the time, WWE thought that turning Bryan heel, and having him join Bray Wyatt’s faction was a great idea. However, the fans rejected it, and they cheered for Bryan anyway.

As previously mentioned, Bryan ended up being in the main event of WrestleMania 30 shortly after his feud with Bray ended. But, he suffered a serious neck injury shortly thereafter, and when he returned from the neck injury nearly a year later, he suffered what would turn out to be a career-ending concussion. If he had never suffered either of those injuries, it’s extremely likely that we would’ve seen a Daniel Bryan vs. Bray Wyatt match at a future WrestleMania event.

Last year, following his in-ring segment with The Rock, Bray Wyatt challenged the WWE legend to a match at this year’s WrestleMania 33, but it’s become apparent that the Hollywood superstar isn’t going to wrestle at this year’s show.

For now, it looks like Bray will work with Randy Orton in some form when WWE heads to Orlando in the spring. Whether or not they’ll still be a tag-team remains to be seen. In recent weeks, WWE has teased a breakup of the Wyatt Family, which has caused some fans to think that the company will book a triple threat match between Orton, Bray, and Luke Harper for WrestleMania.

Another possible match for Bray at WrestleMania is another Tag Team Championship match, where he’ll likely team up with Randy Orton in an effort to regain the blue brand’s titles against Chad Gable and Jason Jordan.

When asked about his WrestleMania plans in the aforementioned interview with Sky Sports, Bray said that he’s planning on winning the Royal Rumble, which will earn him a shot at AJ Styles, or whoever the WWE World Heavyweight Champion is after January 29.

“This year, though, I plan to beat AJ Styles – if he is still the champion – and it would be good if it was a Last Man Standing Match.”

For now, though, it looks like Styles is en-route to a match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. However, the rumored AJ vs. Shane match won’t be for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which means that John Cena will likely defeat Styles for the title next Sunday night.

The Royal Rumble event will likely answer a ton of questions about this year’s WrestleMania. For now, there are only three matches booked for the show: Shaquille O’Neal vs. Big Show, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, and Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar. Everything else seems to be up in the air.

[Featured Image by WWE]