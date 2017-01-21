Is Katie Holmes Angry About E! Series, Similarities To Her Marriage And Scientology Connection?

Katie Holmes seems to be a very interesting topic these days for many reasons, including her wonderful portrayal as Jackie Kennedy in Kennedys: After Camelot and for her directorial debut for the recently released film All We Have. The beauty, however, is also the constant subject of rumors and tabloid headlines due to her alleged secretive romance with actor and entertainer Jamie Foxx as well as for her previous marriage to Tom Cruise and how the two are handling the custody of their adorable little one Suri Cruise.

The Arrangement: E!’s New Drama Parallels Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ #Scientology-Fueled Love Story https://t.co/8QYjtjHjcb via @lizcalvario — IndieScientologyNews (@IndieScieNews) May 19, 2016

A recent rumor was focused on the new E! series The Arrangement, which has a story line that seems quite similar to Katie and Tom’s marriage and marriage troubles. Although it has been relayed that the series is in no way based on the former couple and their high-profile split due in part to Tom’s involvement with Scientology, it has been denied that the show is at all based on the two. However the latest news is that Katie is apparently still a bit miffed that the series’ basis does seem a little too close to her past with the Top Gun star. Celebrity Dirty Laundry has made this claim, adding new life to the suggestion that the show has a link to Holmes and Cruise.

“Insiders close to the situation say that Tom and Katie’s supposed ‘marriage contract’ was nothing more than an urban legend. Katie Holmes doesn’t want to relive her past and she definitely doesn’t want to see a scripted version of it on television. She hasn’t said a word about her Tom Cruise marriage to the media. What’s more, she hasn’t been publicly seen with him since 2011. In fact, many media outlets have linked Katie to actor Jamie Foxx in recent months, although the couple is yet to confirm their romance buzz.”

The premise of the show does seem quite similar to the events which reportedly led to the marriage and split between Katie and Tom. The show is about an A-list actor who offers to marry a young woman looking for a foot into the world of Hollywood. The marriage involves a contract, which was reportedly a part of Cruise and Holmes’ union, and it also involves ties to a “controversial” organization, much like Scientology.

The Arrangement claims it’s not based on Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ relationship but — come on — yes, it is https://t.co/wG2QI0MjOY — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) January 20, 2017

The show’s creator has, however, denied that The Arrangement is about Tom and Katie. Jonathan Abraham spoke at the Television Critics Association press tour on the subject and made a statement that dismissed the rumor that there is a connection.

“The series is not inspired by the rumored circumstances surrounding Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ ill-fated union, nor is it a takedown of Scientology.”

The show The Arrangement is set to premiere on E! on March 5, at which point viewers and fans of the former couple can decide for themselves about possible similarities between the two.

In regard to Holmes’ annoyance with the supposed similarities, it is unlikely that the talented beauty has let the premise bother her when she has enough to focus on in the now as a mother to Suri who ensures to be completely present and due to her busy filming schedule. As noted, the star and Jamie Foxx have managed to keep their supposed romance very secretive, yet a sighting of the two on New Year’s Eve in Miami holding hands, was the verification needed to see that Katie and Jamie are actually an item. US Weekly shared about the romantic sighting of the two.

Both stars have denied a relationship in the past and gone so far as to state they are merely friends. However, after a few recent sightings and verification from friends to the rumored couple that the two are in fact dating, it seems that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are simply wanting their privacy to be respected.

[Feature Image by Frederick M. Brown]