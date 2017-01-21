McDonald’s Releases Two New Big Mac Sizes

On Jan. 18, McDonald’s unveiled two new Big Mac alternatives – the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr.

According to McDonald’s, the Grand Mac is made with two beef patties – that’s one-third pound of beef – with two slices of cheese, special sauce, lettuce, onions, and pickles on an even larger sesame bun.

The Mac Jr. is a single-layer Big Mac, featuring one larger beef patty without the middle bun.

“This is a smart idea, because customers keep saying they want more choices, especially in portion size,” Bonnie Riggs, a restaurant industry analyst with market researcher NPD Group told Bloomberg. “If this works, it’ll have a lot of implications for what McDonald’s may try in the future.”

“The Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger with hints of pickle relish, mustard, garlic and onions,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said in a statement. “We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste. The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

According to Business Insider, the new burgers went through months of testing before their official release.

“We view the new tests… as a sign of the company’s evolving willingness to have no ‘untouchables’ on the menu,” Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski wrote in a note to clients. “We look forward to some of the french fry line extensions we’ve seen overseas (such as McDonald’s Australia’s Loaded Fries) perhaps being tested stateside one day, if we’re fortunate,” Kalinowski continued.

The original Big Mac – made with two all-beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions, topped with McDonald’s special sauce on a sesame seed bun – was created in 1965 by McDonald’s franchise owner Jim Delligatti.

At the strong age of 98, Delligatti passed away at his home in Pittsburg November, 2016.

The Big Mac – named by Esther Glickstein Rose – didn’t hit the menu nationally until 1968.

Other Big Mac variants include:

The Mega Mac or Double Big Mac – four 1.6 oz beef patties and an extra slice of cheese. Available in Canada, China, Australia, Malaysia (during promotional periods), Turkey, Ireland, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Pakistan, Egypt, and Japan.

Big Big Mac – a Quarter Pounder-esque burger sold in Europe.

The Denali Mac – two quarter pound patties. Sold in Alaska.

The Chicken Big Mac – a Big Mac made with two breaded chicken patties. Available in Egypt, Pakistan, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The Giga Big Mac – a larger version of the Big Mac with three times the meat. Available in Japan.

The Maharaja Mac – originally made with lamb instead of beef; now made with chicken. Available in India. Customers can also order the Maharaja Mac with a corn patty instead.

McDonald’s Introduces New Breakfast Items In India

On Friday, Jan. 13, McDonald’s introduced the “Masala Dosa Brioche” and “Masala Scrambled Eggs” to the breakfast menu in India.

The new menu launched in 44 McDonald’s franchises in Mumbai, India’s main business hub.

Customers had mixed reactions to the news. One excited Twitter user wrote, “Masala + Dosa + McDonald’s + Burger. WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE?!” While another posted, “Masala Dosa Burger? I’m not lovin it.”

According to Westlife Development, which owns the McDonald’s franchises in western and southern India, the company was trying to satisfy consumer demand for variety.

“The new breakfast menu is an amalgamation and blend between the classic continental and Indian offerings,” Westlife vice chairman Amit Jatia told CNNMoney. “The idea is to provide the customers food products as per their convenience.”

