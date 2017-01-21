Scarlett Johansson To Donald Trump At Women’s March In Washington: ‘I Want To Be Able To Support You’

Scarlett Johansson is among the many celebrities to take part in Saturday’s Women’s Marches across the United States. Johansson took the podium in front of hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered at the National Mall to deliver a speech. In it, the Ghost In The Shell star spoke directly to Donald Trump, urging the new POTUS to keep women’s rights in the forefront and not destroy all the progress that women have made.

“‘Have you been to the gynecologist yet?’ That was the question my mom asked me at 15 when I informed her about a change that I noticed in my body,” Scarlett Johansson told the huge Washington D.C. crowd. “I’m not the type to divulge facts about my personal life, but I feel that in the face of this current political climate, it is vital that we all make it our mission to get really, really personal. So, yes, at 15, I had been to a gynecologist.”

Scarlett Johansson opened up about her own experiences with Planned Parenthood, starting with her first visit at just 15-years old according to the Los Angeles Times. The point of Scarlett’s speech was to bolster support for the non-profit and also to hopefully get through to Donald Trump that liberal women are not going to stand for the ongoing effort to destroy Planned Parenthood when so many women need their services.

Scarlett Johansson says she didn’t vote for Trump, wants to support him but wants him to support her and family https://t.co/x0fuzW0hhg — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 21, 2017

“I was living in New York City and had visited a Planned Parenthood there,” Johansson continued. “It was actually my clinician at Planned Parenthood who suggested I speak with my pediatrician if I was seeking a referral. She was compassionate and professional and told me she was happy to treat me for regular checkups, and when the time came, for STD and cancer screenings. No judgment. No questions asked. Planned Parenthood provided a safe place where I could be treated with gentle guidance.”

Johansson’s message was poignant. Over the loud speakers, she said delivered a challenge to the new president to not take away women’s rights. Scarlett asked that Donald Trump allows her daughter to grow up with the same access to healthcare that his daughter Ivanka had when she was growing up.

“I didn’t vote for you. That said, I respect that you are our president-elect and I want to be able to support you. But first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother.”

“Support my daughter who may actually, as a result of the appointments you have made, grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards, and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have,” Scarlett said in her plea to Donald Trump

Cher, in D.C., said Trump’s ascendance has people “more frightened maybe than they’ve ever been.” #WomensMarch https://t.co/jPoNHsjzD9 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 21, 2017

Currently, there is a big push from the right to eliminate federal funds spent on Planned Parenthood. Many pro-life supporters have been pushing for years to deny funding for the women’s health organization even though federal funds are not given to the group for abortions and ignoring the fact that they administer several life-saving services such as mammograms, pap smears, STD testing and other preventive services to low-income women across the United States.

Many celebrities have been making appearances at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. as well as at the roughly 600 other cities that are marching in solidarity. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, and Alicia Keys have been taking on an important role as the famous faces of the Women’s March taking place just one day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

