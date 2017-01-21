2017 NFL Playoff Odds: New England Favored To Take AFC, Super Bowl

Last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 and the Atlanta Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 to land each team in tomorrow’s National Football Conference Championship. The American Football Conference Championship will see the Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 in the division playoff last weekend, against the New England Patriots, who beat the Houston Texans in the divisional playoff, 34-16.

Now down to the final four teams in the NFL, odds for the Packers/Falcons and Steelers/Patriots games, as well as Super Bowl 2017, have been on the minds of many sports fans. U.K. bookmaker William Hill is currently offering Super Bowl odds of +138 for a Patriots win, +250 for a Falcons win, +450 for a Packers win, and +450 for a Steelers win. New England quarterback Tom Brady is seen as a favorite for Super Bowl 2017 MVP with William Hill and is given odds of +175 to take the honor. Others seen in the running for MVP by the odds maker include Atlanta QB Matt Ryan, Green Bay hurler Aaron Rodgers, and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, who are given odds of +350, +450, and +900, respectively.

For tomorrow’s NFC Championship, Atlanta is favored, as shown by current Packers/Falcons odds, which pay +210 for a Green Bay win and -250 for an Atlanta win. For the AFC, current Steelers/Patriots odds favor New England, with a win paying -270; a Pittsburgh win is currently quoted paying +230. William Hill is also offering odds of -110 if the point total of the Packers/Falcons game is under or over 60.5 and odds of -110 if the point total of the Steelers/Patriots is under or over 50.5.

Highest scoring team of the conference championship weekend odds are currently quoted paying +110 for Atlanta, +275 for New England, +300 for Green Bay, and +650 for Pittsburgh.

While single-sports betting is prohibited in Canada, provincial lottery and gaming commissions offer Pro-Line betting games that allow players to bet on the outcome of three to six sporting events at once. In order to win, players must correctly predict the outcome of at least three game. Odds for Pro-Line sports betting read similarly to money line odds quoted by other odds makers; the odds for each game are multiplied to determine a winning’s player’s payout.

For tomorrow’s NFC Championship, Ontario’s Pro-Line is offering odds of +3.30 for a tie (game decided by three or less points), +3.00 for a Green Bay win by four or more, and +3.70 for a Green Bay win by eight or more. An Atlanta win by four or more pays +1.70, and a win by more than eight pays 2.30. Ontario’s Pro-Line is advertising Green Bay/Atlanta odds of +1.60 for a game point total over 60.5 and +1.80 for a point total under 60.5.

For the AFC Championship, Ontario’s Pro-Line is offering odds of +3.50 for a game decided by less than four points, +3.70 for a Pittsburgh win by four or more, and +4.80 for a Pittsburgh win by more than seven points. A New England win by four or more points pays +1.50 and a New England win by more than seven points pays +2.00. Pro-Line is offering Pittsburgh/New England odds of +1.60 for a game point total above 50.5 and +1.80 for a total below.

Bets for tomorrow’s AFC and NFC championship games are reported to be accepted by Ontario’s Lottery and Gaming Corporation until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 21. The Green Bay Packers are 12-6 in the 2015-2016 season, while the Atlanta Falcons are 12-5. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 13-5 and the New England Patriots, with the best record in football, are 15-2. Last year’s Super Bowl, its 50th running, was won by the Denver Broncos over the Carolina Panthers, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, 24-10. The Panthers were favored to win the NFL’s premier event by 5.5 points.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]