‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Reacts To Jeremy Calvert Quitting Twitter Again

Leah Messer’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, deleted his Twitter account days ago and a short time later, the Teen Mom 2 star addressed the issue on her own page with a funny comment.

As Jeremy Calvert continues to target the ongoing production of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer has remained active on Twitter and after a fan wanted to know what happened to Calvert’s recently re-activated account, Messer expressed her amusement in his decision to leave Twitter once again.

“LOL. Who knows with him,” Leah Messer wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

Days prior, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert had been seen interacting with one another after Calvert shared a photo of himself and their daughter, 3-year-old Adalynn, after re-activating his account following months of being off-line.

Leah Messer’s ex-husband has been known to go on and off Twitter and has also gone back and forth with making his Instagram account private. Most recently, Calvert seemed to quit Twitter after rumors began swirling in regard to his possible issues with fiancee Brooke Wehr.

Earlier this month, rumors suggested that Calvert and Wehr had split just months into their engagement, but weeks later, Calvert confirmed on Instagram that he and Wehr were still together.

As fans will recall, Calvert began dating Wehr in early 2015 after splitting from wife Leah Messer months prior. Then, in late 2016, after traveling to Ocean City, Maryland with his family, Calvert and Wehr became engaged.

As for Leah Messer, she was rumored to be dating her former personal trainer, T.R. Dues, for several months, but after denying they were together for the entirety of their alleged romance, she ultimately confirmed she was single with a tweet to fans last year.

Last month, after watching the first episode of Teen Mom 2 play out, Calvert took to his Instagram page, where he told fans he would be exposing MTV for their allegedly “deceitful editing” but addressing each scene and explaining what really happened to his many fans and followers.

Weeks later, Jeremy Calvert claimed his former wife, Leah Messer, had also been involved in bad edits.

“The phone conversations you all witnessed tonight were taken a week later when I was already in West Virginia,” Calvert said in the clip, according to a report by Radar Online last week.

“MTV, all they want to do is stir the pot and cause more drama that was unnecessary because we already hashed out the issue.”

During the episode, Leah Messer was accused of participating in an allegedly staged phone conversation, which had allegedly been set up by MTV in an effort to produce more drama and increase their ratings. On the call, Leah Messer put her ex-husband on blast for leaving the state with their daughter before getting permission from her.

“About me leaving West Virginia and not updating [Leah Messer] about my travels with our child, I texted her at 6:24 p.m. and did not get a text message back until 9:38 p.m. when I was already in Ohio,” he said.

“I’m not waiting around three hours for my ex-wife to respond to me and say, ‘Yes you can take our child to Ohio or not during a disaster.'”

As for his decision to leave town before talking to Messer, Calvert added, “I tried my best to communicate… I can’t help if someone don’t answer the phone or read text messages.”

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, including ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]