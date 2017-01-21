Madonna F-Bombs Trump At Women’s March, Says ‘I Have Thought An Awful Lot About Blowing Up The White House’ [Video]

Madonna on Saturday made a surprise appearance at the Women’s March on Washington where she launched a relentless attack against President Trump. In a speech riddled with profanities, (she was taken off air for a while on CNN because of strong language), Madonna said out aloud that she was angry at the election results and said that “good did not win this election.” More than her profanity-filled tirade against Trump, the one statement that got the attention of everyone was when she said that she had thought of blowing up the White House, Yahoo reports.

“I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna is heard saying to the crowds gathered.

Several networks had to apologize to their audience after Madonna’s multiple F-Bombs were telecast live across the globe. In the midst of Madonna’s rant, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin had to cough up an apology to his viewers.

“I just need to apologize for the multiple f-bombs by Madonna. That happens, and we apologize here at CNN for that.”

As for Madonna, she declared that today’s demonstration was the start of a new “revolution.”

Madonna at #WomensMarch: "I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House" https://t.co/ND3Ah49rAO pic.twitter.com/nCn3AiTh40 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 21, 2017

Madonna who has been known to be a very vocal Trump opponent dropped the F-Bomb several times. She denounced the Trump era as the “new age of tyranny” and that his presidency is a “horrific moment of darkness”. Dressed in a black version of the ubiquitous pink cat-eared knit cap, Madonna said;

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*ck up. The revolution starts here, the fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal. Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid, that we are not alone, that we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. “

She also tried to rake up emotions among the people gathered and shouted;

“Are you still awake out there?” she asked the Washington, D.C., crowd. “Are you sure about that? Can you hear me? Are you ready to shake up the world? Welcome to the revolution of love, to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny. Where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people. Where being uniquely different right now might truly be considered a crime. It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*** up.”

She also had a few words to her detractors to who she said;

“And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f*ck you. F*ck you!”

After she was done with the speech, Madonna went on to perform and sang some of her songs – including “Express Yourself” and “Human Nature.” The latter, she dedicated specifically to what she referred to as “DT” — Donald Trump. However, she was quick to suggest that the D in “DT” could stand for “d***”

Following her outburst, reactions have started pouring in with several people amused at her act and some others demanding that her words be considered a threat and have her arrested.

This is not the first time that Madonna has made her utter dislike for President Trump apparent. Back in November, she held an impromptu concert at new York where she spoke about the then Presidential candidate.

[Featured Image By Jose Luis Magana/AP Images]