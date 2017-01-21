NBA Rumors: Ben McLemore, Arron Afflalo Most Likely Trade Targets For Sacramento Kings

NBA rumors have started swirling around Sacramento Kings guards Ben McLemore and Arron Afflalo as the team’s recent struggles have likely left the moribund franchise in position to extend their playoff drought this season.

The NBA rumors about Ben McLemore and Arron Afflalo began after Sacramento forward Rudy Gay — once considered the most-likely Kings player on the trade block — suffered a season-ending injury recently. ESPN covered the new NBA rumors surrounding Ben McLemore and Arron Afflalo in a recent article.

“Given Gay’s long-term unavailability and Sacramento’s well-known hopes of convincing DeMarcus Cousins to sign for the long term, ‎two wings have emerged as the most likely Kings to be dealt: Ben McLemore first and foremost, followed by Arron Afflalo.”

SB Nation also reported on the NBA rumors surrounding Ben McLemore and Arron Afflalo. While the article questions why other Sacramento Kings players aren’t being mentioned in NBA trade rumors, the writer provided the reasons both Ben and Arron are the most readily available athletes on the team this season.

“Neither name is necessarily surprising. McLemore has had a disappointing career in Sacramento and will be a free agent this summer. Afflalo signed a two-year deal this past summer, but most of the second year is unguaranteed [sic], and Afflalo has struggled to find his place in the rotation with the Kings.”

Ben McLemore — a fourth-year player out of the University of Kansas — has endured his worst season for the Sacramento Kings this year. Through 33 games, Ben McLemore is averaging a career-worst in minutes (15.0), points (5.2), assists (0.6) and rebounds (1.2).

Arron Afflalo isn’t faring much better for the Sacramento Kings this season. Arron Afflalo — a 10-year veteran playing for his sixth team — has regressed this season, averaging below career numbers in minutes (23.4) points (7.5) and rebounds (2.0).

While a complete transformation of the team seems unlikely this season, CBS Sports suggested that the Sacramento Kings should be considering such a drastic move. If the Kings go a more traditional route, expect Sacramento to trade Ben McLemore at the very least as the player is on the final year of his rookie contract.

Not all media outlets are in agreement that the Sacramento Kings will trade either Ben McLemore or Arron Afflalo this season. Basketball Insiders suggested that Arron Afflalo is now more valuable to the franchise following Rudy Gay’s injury, and trading the veteran guard would leave the team’s premier position with too little experience.

Ben McLemore and Arron Afflalo aren’t the only Sacramento Kings players being discussed in possible NBA trade rumors. Multiple NBA rumors continue to swirl around DeMarcus Cousins, yet the Sacramento Kings appear unlikely to trade the dynamic player. ESPN reported that the Sacramento Kings are only interested in pitching the veteran big man on staying with the NBA franchise.

“[S]ources also say that the Kings, at season’s end, want to pitch Cousins on a long-term partnership in the summertime, knowing he’s going to be eligible in July for a Designated Player Extension that ‎could make him one of a handful of $200 million players league wide.”

The Sacramento Kings are currently mired in the NBA’s second-longest playoff drought as only the Minnesota Timberwolves — who last went to the playoffs in 2004 — have endured a longer stretch without a postseason appearance. The Inquisitr has reported on numerous NBA trade rumors surrounding the youthful core of the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially early NBA rumors suggesting Zach LaVine would likely be traded.

[Featured Image by Thearon W. Henderson & Christian Petersen/Getty Images]