‘Bates Motel’ Season 5: Four Posters Released, Norman Bates Goes Full Psycho [Spoilers]

A&E is getting ready to premiere Season 5 of Bates Motel next month and in preparation for their final season, the network has released four of the creepiest promotional posters. The new artwork released just one month ahead of the final season shows Freddie Highmore as Norman Bates in full psycho mode alongside his mother Norma played by Vera Farmiga. The new posters give fans an idea of what to expect as the A&E hit wraps up the iconic story behind the classic film Psycho.

For those who are not caught up on Bates Motel, there are some spoilers ahead.

It’s no secret for anyone that watched the Alfred Hitchcock directed Psycho that Norman Bates killed his mother. The death of Norma Bates played out in Season 4 and now the series is starting to show the aftermath of Norma’s death and just how far gone Norman really is.

In preparation for the upcoming Season 5, where many fans hope that Bates Motel will tie up all the loose ends and end the series with a bang, A&E has released four creepy posters as shown by IGN. According to the report, the four promotional posters will start popping up on billboards on January 23.

Some of the artwork has been recycled from past seasons only to add an ethereal quality to Norma, who is now dead in the series. The posters also show the deadly connection that Norma and Norman shared prior to her death and in his demented mind, still share.

started from the bottom and now we are here ONE MONTH FOR BATES MOTEL pic.twitter.com/E1zr9mawlY — giovanna (@thomwsmuller) January 20, 2017

A trailer for Season 5 of Bates Motel was also shared recently. Deadline shared the mysterious trailer that shockingly contains very few words. A total of six words were spoken in the trailer that has a very eery quality to it, much like the A&E series itself. In the trailer, you can hear Rosemary Clooney’s 1950s hit “Come On-A My House” playing in the background.

The fifth and final season of Bates Motel will pick up two years after the death of Norma Bates, giving Norman some time to really come to his own. Although he’s completely psycho, Norman will be seen living a double life and seems pretty well adjusted to his fellow citizens of White Pine Bay. That’s very far from the truth though and Norman will be suffering from increasing blackouts and the threat of “Mother” taking over his mind as he struggles to separate himself from the voice of Norma Bates that just doesn’t seem to go away.

Norman’s brother Dylan and his high school sweetheart Emma are no longer living in White Pine Bay and are completely unaware that Norma Bates has died and that Norman is such a loose cannon but in Season 5, they will be sucked back into Norman’s world.

There is also the matter of Sheriff Alex Romero, who is currently serving time for perjury but is just waiting for his chance to get out and get revenge on Norman for killing Norma, who had become his wife.

Season 5 of Bates Motel is going to put an interesting spin on the iconic scenes from the movie Psycho. Rihanna has been cast to play the role of Marion Crane and fans of the series and the movie have met the decision with both praise and criticism. While Rihanna is certainly no Janet Leigh lookalike, A&E reportedly wanted to put a fresh spin on the Norman Bates’ victim that viewers know best.

Season 5 of Bates Motel premieres February 20 at 10 p.m. on A&E.

[Featured Image by Image by Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock.com]