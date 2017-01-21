‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Quits Show Before Welcoming Baby No. 3?

Jenelle Evans is preparing for the upcoming birth of her third child and as she and boyfriend David Eason near her due date, rumors are swirling in regard to her possible exit from Teen Mom 2.

According to the latest reports, Jenelle Evans has become fed up with the way in which she and her boyfriend have been portrayed by MTV. Although Jenelle Evans has not yet announced plans to exit the series after seven seasons, she allegedly feels that she and Eason have been treated badly in comparison to her co-stars and their significant others.

“In the promos for the show, they always show happy moments for other girls with their kids, but [Jenelle Evans] said if it was a promo involving her it’s all drama and stuff that makes her look bad,” an insider revealed to Radar Online, via Cafe Mom.

In turn, Jenelle Evans reportedly put her foot down and refused to film to film any additional scenes with the network until MTV agreed to portray her in a different light.

“[Jenelle Evans] told the producers that they capitalize on all her drama and she was sick of it,” the source explained, adding that the reality star connived the network to “delete some of the things that had been put on social media that were negative about her.”

“[Jenelle Evans] made them rearrange editing,” the source continued, via In Touch Weekly. “So the last two episodes have been better for her. She even made them delete some of the things that had been put on social media that were negative about her. She just refused to film until they fixed some things.”

Jenelle Evans has stayed quiet in regard to the rumors of her possible exit from Teen Mom 2, but in the past, she has been open about her feelings towards the network’s edits. In fact, she and her co-stars, including Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry, have been known to tweet about their issues with the network.

In other Jenelle Evans news, the reality star and her boyfriend, David Eason, will soon become parents to a baby girl, the first for Evans, who also has two older children, Jace and Kaiser, from previous relationships.

“39 weeks, 7 day countdown has started! #TheBump #BabyGirl,” she wrote on January 21.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in late 2015 and conceived a chid together the following year. However, while rumors began swirling in regard to Evans’ pregnancy in early summer of last year, she denied she was having another baby until August, days before she was set to hit the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Prior to her baby bump’s debut on the red carpet, Jenelle Evans took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself and Eason, along with her sizable baby bump, which she outfitted in a flowing dress.

“Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason. She will be arriving Jan. 28th. We couldn’t be any happier!” she wrote in the caption.

Jenelle Evans’ boyfriend also shared a photo of himself and Evans on his Instagram account and told his followers of his excitement.

As Jenelle Evans prepares to welcome her third child, her pregnancy will be chronicled on the remaining episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B. However, just as she did in real life, Evans will be seen doing her best to keep her pregnancy under wraps from her producers on the show.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, including boyfriend David Eason, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]