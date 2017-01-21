Women’s March On Washington Sweeps The Globe: More Than 600 ‘Sister Marches’ Held In Cities Around The World

Tens of thousands of women and their supporters took to the streets of Washington D.C. to participate in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. And as the march progressed, with massive crowds on the streets of the capital city, tens of thousands of women also participated in solidarity marches around the world.

The Women’s March on Washington movement was sparked off, according to Reuters, by a Facebook request for a women’s march by Teresa Shook in Hawaii. Her statement, “I think we should march,” circulated among her Facebook friends and eventually snowballed into a global phenomenon that has encompassed people of all genders and races, including LGBTQ and minorities from around the world.

All participants in marches held today across the globe were united against discrimination against women and xenophobia. They marched in support of civil rights and protested divisive and vitriolic political rhetoric that characterized the 2016 general election.

With entire route packed with protesters, Women's March on Washington can't proceed with planned procession. https://t.co/jwRsLcTYD4 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2017

Vox reported that marches were planned in about 60 countries around the world in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington. More than 600 “sister marches” took place in cities around the world, with an estimated 2.2 million people participating globally in support of women’s rights, LGBTQ and minorities rights, according to the Daily Mail.

Women's March on Washington set to shatter turnout estimates https://t.co/RfavC8Mm9w pic.twitter.com/hj89yGEa9i — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) January 21, 2017

President Trump got a view of the protesters in town for the @[Women's March on Washington] – from his limo. https://t.co/KUZykiCROS pic.twitter.com/cdEcGJPA8T — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 21, 2017

Marches held in several cities across the world attracted tens of thousands of participants. Celebrities who participated in marches held in U.S. cities and the U.K. included Kate Perry, Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Scarlett Johansson, and Amy Schumer.

Marches reportedly took place in Paris (France), Rome (Italy), Prague (Czech), Athens (Greece), Copenhagen (Denmark), New Delhi (India), Bangalore (India), Nairobi (Kenya), Mexico City (Mexico), Lima (Peru), Manila (Philippines), Barcelona (Spain), Tbilisi (Georgia), Cardiff (Wales), Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Sydney (Australia).

According to Los Angeles Times’ Matt Pearce and the Associated Press (AP), Women’s March on Washington proved to be unprecedentedly huge, with probably more than 200,000 people participating.

If you want to see how massive the Women's March is, I'm standing at the back edge of the crowd, and I've marked the speaker's stage. pic.twitter.com/L47WgP2OuP — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 21, 2017

BREAKING: AP source: Crowd packs entire route of Women's March, preventing organizers from leading formal march toward White House. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2017

There were also huge rallies in several major U.S. cities, including New York City, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The turnout in Chicago was so huge that the organizers were forced to cancel the march and hold a rally instead, according to USA Today.

About 100,000 people took to the streets in several cities across the U.K., including London and Bristol, carrying signs in support of issues as diverse as women’s reproductive rights and climate change. Thousands gathered at Trafalgar Square in London to listen to speeches after participating in marches through the city. Hundreds of women and supporters walked through the streets of Bristol, carrying signs with messages such as “We shall overcomb,” and “Not for grabs.”

Watch Madonna's powerful speech at the #WomensMarch on Washington https://t.co/Yl6hAFeKTR — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 21, 2017

Hundreds of women were also seen on the streets of Geneva, Switzerland, carrying placards in support of the Women’s March on Washington. Hundreds of protesters in Prague held signs expressing opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. A Women’s March took place in Barcelona, Spain, with hundreds carrying signs in support of the Women’s March on Washington.

Protesters also marched to express their opposition to President Trump in Brussels. Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Paris to express solidarity with similar marches around the world. A large crowd gathered under the Eiffel Tower, carrying signs such as “Paris against Trump.”

I'll be at the Women's March on London, reporting on the protest against Trump throughout today- live updates: https://t.co/PpsWDDN6PN — Siobhan Fenton (@SiobhanFenton) January 21, 2017

Thousands of people have gathered outside the US Embassy for the Women's March on London – speeches underway pic.twitter.com/jvV2Zgv85E — Georgina Stubbs (@georginafstubbs) January 21, 2017

Millions of women gathered to protest in D.C., New York, Miami, Denver, London, Barcelona, Melbourne and more cities https://t.co/z3CaZ2t0yk — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 21, 2017

Literally just 19 signs from the Women’s March on London https://t.co/fAj8cGNdOh pic.twitter.com/LBBOGmkQPt — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 21, 2017

Similar demonstrations occurred in Marseilles, southern France, with people carrying signs with messages such as “respect for women.”

A huge crowd gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy near Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Demonstrators also marched in front of the U.S. Consulate in Amsterdam, shouting slogans in support of women’s rights, equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Women's March on Washington…Lady Liberty leads the charge worldwide.. In Paris, London, Berlin, Amsterdam,… https://t.co/3Tj7FDvBeq — Kimber Lee (@Kmastatoulo) January 21, 2017

Protesters gathered at a park in Sydney, holding up signs with messages such as “Women of the world resist,” and “Feminism is my trump card.” A march also took place in Melbourne.

There were marches in Bangalore in southern India and New Delhi. People held up signs with slogans expressing opposition to Trump. Protesters denounced President Trump and burned the U.S. flag in a rally held in Manila, in the Philippines.

Women in Nairobi marched to demand equal rights, equal economic opportunities, reproductive and inheritance rights, protection against sexual harassment and assault. They also protested against trafficking of women and children.

