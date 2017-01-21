Charm City Cakes’ Duff Goldman Claims Donald Trump ‘Plagiarized’ His Obama Cake, Is This ‘Cakegate?’

Charm City Cakes’ Duff Goldman has a bone to pick with Donald Trump, or more likely with the pastry chef hired to create a cake for the Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball, because it looks like Goldman’s Barack Obama Inauguration cake was copied, or plagiarized, for the event. Duff posted photos of the two cakes side by side on Twitter, and added an emoji that indicated he was thinking “hmmm.”

This wouldn’t be the first case of ticked off artists approaching the Trump Inauguration because earlier in the week, Donald Trump’s second ex, Marla Maples, and their daughter Tiffany, made news for reportedly trying to get freebies out of a hair stylist and make-up artist, says the Inquisitr. A D.C. stylist said that Marla Maples wanted free services for herself and Tiffany Trump in exchange for mentions on social media. When the stylist said that things don’t work that way, she was allegedly sent a nasty response.

My guess is similarities between presidencies will stop here. #Cake Left: Obama's inauguration 4 yrs ago. Right : Trump's. |@Duff_Goldman pic.twitter.com/7Qdo2sICGL — luciahoff (@luciahoff) January 21, 2017

Charm City Cakes Duff Goldman, whose base of operations is just a short drive from D.C. in Baltimore (30 miles), took the opportunity to throw some shade at whoever had the idea to knock off his creation in such a public way, said The Baltimore Sun. For now, Goldman is handling the matter on Twitter to see what everyone else thinks of the cake swap.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Beach Boys Might Perform At Trump Inauguration After Garth Brooks…

Melania Trump And Her ‘Glam Team’ Have Takeover… – The Inquisitr

Trump Ex Marla Maples Reportedly Wants Hairstyling Freebie For…

Why Even Musical Acts Who Supported Trump Won’t Play The…

The Charm City Cakes pastry chef’s tweet went viral, with over 45,000 retweets and 73,000 likes. Most supporters said, “it’s the same da*n cake!” Others claim that anything with the presidential seal has already been lifted, so it’s not possible for someone to copy it.

So the inaugural committee asked a baker to remake @duff_goldman's '13 cake and no one informed him ahead of time https://t.co/xgvQRaVXp8 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2017

The giant nine-tiered cake, which was cut with a sword by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence was a dead-ringer for the cake that Duff Goldman made for President Obama for the same occasion, said the Washington Post. But it was Food Network star Duff Goldman who saw the cake late last night and posted the photos side by side.

Neith Duff Goldman nor anyone with the Trump transition team or the Inauguration planning team responded to any request for comments, but Tiffany MacIsaac, owner of Washington’s Buttercream Bakeshop, came forward and said that she was the baker that created the cake for the Trump Inaugural ball that was perhaps an homage to the Duff Goldman cake.

MacIsaac said that the request came in while she was out of town, and they presented a photo of the Duff Goldman cake and asked that Washington’s Buttercream Bakeshop reproduce it for the Trump Inaugural ball.

“They came to us a couple of weeks ago, which is pretty last minute, and said ‘We have a photo that we would like to replicate.”

MacIsaac said that it was better to create a cake and use the photo as inspiration, rather that copying another chef’s creation.

“They said, ‘Nope, they want this exact cake. It’s perfect.’ And we said, great.”

And that is the story of how the Duff Goldman cake made a second appearance at an inaugural ball, even though Charm City Cakes’ Duff Goldman didn’t have a hand in it. But MacIsaac said that she was donating the proceeds from the cake to charity, and chose the Human Rights Campaign, a group that supports LGBT causes.

Duff Goldman claims that Trump 'plagiarized' his cake | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/PsmEkZa7hA — Catman720 (@SteveMoses720) January 21, 2017

MacIsaac said that she in no way was trying to step on Goldman’s toes.

“Obviously, my intention was definitely not to upset him in any way. I just wish that it had not been presented the way that it was.”

And it seems that Duff Goldman is graciously accepting the apology, as he tweeted a gentlemanly response.

“Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y’all.”

Do you think that the bakery should have duplicated the cake Duff Goldman made for President Obama?

[Featured Image by Larry French/Getty Images]