Jennifer Aniston Plans To Come Back On TV

Jennifer Aniston is considering on her return to the small screen, as she states in the interview for Variety. Aniston has become quite famous since her stunning performance in the comedy sitcom “Friends” on NBC, which aired from 1994 to 2004. While she has managed to succeed in Hollywood on the big screen, her last appearance on the TV was in the 2010 episode of Courteney Cox’s sitcom Cougar Town.

In the interview for Variety, Jennifer Aniston said: “That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is,” she continued: “At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.” She also mentioned that a TV career suits her lifestyle better, at this point in her life. The Holywood star continued by saying that she wants to spend more time at home with her 45-yeras-old husband Justin Theroux. Jennifer believes that a continuous and steady project on TV will give her this opportunity.

Friends vet Jennifer Aniston, 47, reveals she is looking for a job on TV https://t.co/RgllsE7e0x pic.twitter.com/KHTZ45K0hd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 20, 2017

“When you’re in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure. Meeting new people—seeing other parts of the country or world—was so exciting. Now it’s really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors or bad behavior anymore.”

Jennifer Aniston also pointed out that she is still willing to continue her career in a movie production, as it brings more enjoyment and excitement into her life. “Oh, I love it. There’s something very exciting about being part of a project from the seed of it, and putting it together, and you just feel so proud of it on another level,” Aniston is commenting on her experience as a producer for movies like Cake, Life of Crime and Call Me Crazy: A Five Film.

Jennifer Aniston on returning to TV: ‘I’ve thought about it a lot’ https://t.co/TQB6m23dVa pic.twitter.com/ZmjDzpxfOz — People Magazine (@people) January 20, 2017

Jennifer Aniston also weighed in on the impact that Amazon and Netflix have on the movie industry. Personally, Jennifer still enjoys going to the movie theaters, but she feels sad that fewer people every day choose to experience that, as they prefer to watch everything from their screens at home. However, she respects technological progress because it brings the same enjoyment for viewers as old school theaters. Aniston even said that she and her husband, Justin Theroux, who is currently starring on the HBO show The Leftovers, have been “binge-watching The Crown“, which won two Golden Globe awards.

Jennifer Aniston also talked about her op-ed for Huffington Post in July 2016, which caused a lot of hype all over the media. In that essay, she addressed all the rumors regarding her pregnancy, personal life, and relationship. She also mentioned the negative impact of stalking and harassment by the media on women. Aniston said: “I was tired of being shamed for whether I have this or that. I’m perfectly happy where I am, and that needs to be honored and respected.” Jennifer believes that this piece made a slight difference, but she also stated that some people are still “buying into this trash.”

Finally, Jennifer Aniston also expressed her opinion on the women’s march, which is happening today, one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. This march is organized by her close friend Chelsea Handler. Jennifer said that she will support all men and women who will be marching, as everyone has the right to express their own opinion. Aniston strongly hopes that this march will gain a lot of attention and that the people will be heard.

[Feature image by Matt Winkelmeyer/GettyImages]