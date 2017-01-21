‘The Flash’ And ‘Supergirl’ Musical Crossover Date Is Set, What Are The Big Events That Happened So Far?

The Flash and Supergirl are gearing up for another crossover event. This special crossover will be a musical crossover and will begin during the last few minutes of Supergirl on March 20 and continue into The Flash on March 21, according to a report by Variety.

Melissa Benoist, who plays Supergirl, and Grant Gustin, who is the Flash, are no strangers to music or singing. Both Benoist and Gustin starred in Glee which was a TV show focused on singing. One particular episode of Glee focused on the students finding their inner superhero. Benoist gave us a sneak preview of her future as Supergirl.

On Glee, Gustin portrayed a gay character who was extremely manipulative and cutthroat when it came to getting what he wanted.

Victor Garber, who is on Legends Of Tomorrow as Professor Stein and one-half of Firestorm, had a recurring role on Glee as the father of Will Shuster.

Besides Grant and Melissa, Jesse L. Martin (Joe West), Victor Garber (Martin Stein and half of Firestorm), Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon/Vibe), Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott), and John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn) will each have singing parts during the crossover event. Some of these actors received their musical experience by landing acting jobs on Broadway. The following is a list of which actors worked on Broadway and what show they were in.

Victor Garber – Sweeney Todd, Death Trap, and Noises Off

Jesse Martin – Rent

Jeremy Jordon – West Side Story and Bonnie and Clyde

John Barrowman – Once

The Flash and Supergirl have had two crossovers so far. The first crossover came as Barry was using a tachyon device in an attempt to get faster. As he was running, Barry crossed over into the parallel universe that Supergirl is in. As soon as Barry broke through the portal in Supergirl’s world, he raced up the side of a building to rescue Kara as she was falling from being thrown out a window by the Silver Banshee. The two superheroes teamed up to defeat the Silver Banshee and Livewire.

The second time that The Flash and Supergirl crossed over was during the midseason finale of each of CW’s superhero shows in December. During this major crossover, team Flash, team Arrow, the Legends from Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl joined forces to defeat an alien invasion from the Dominators.

So far, The Flash and Supergirl are arguably having their best seasons right now. The Flash is dealing with ramifications from Barry going back in time to stop the Reverse Flash from killing his mother. This event caused a parallel timeline known as Flashpoint. Barry has tried to fix everything from Flashpoint but has not been able to. The second half of this season will focus on Barry trying to stop Savitar from killing Iris. Barry accidently saw the future where Iris gets stabbed by Savitar.

This season is the first season that Supergirl has had on the CW. The show shocked fans by having Superman appear. It has always been thought that Warner Brothers would not allow Superman to be on TV while a current movie version of the hero existed. Supergirl’s version of Superman was well received and could potentially come back at some point in the future.

Are you looking forward to The Flash and Supergirl musical crossover?

