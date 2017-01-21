Best Thriller Movies Of 2016 On Netflix That You Probably Haven’t Seen

Most people were aware of films from last year like 10 Cloverfield Lane and Inferno, but there are a handful of the best thriller movies of 2016 on Netflix that flew under the radar for many. Whether you are in the mood for a psychological tale like Carnage Park or an electrifying adventure like The Finest Hours, the titles listed below are considered some of the best thriller movies of 2016 on Netflix.

I Am Not a Serial Killer

A teenage boy shows all the signs of sociopathic behavior that’s apropos to a serial killer, but he is able to suppress his dark desires. But that becomes harder to do when an actual serial killer starts murdering the town’s people. The young man attempts to find the psychopath in order to save his loved ones (and himself), and he soon realizes that there’s more than meets the eye with the cold-blooded killer.

This is one of the newest additions to Netflix, and it is one of the best thriller movies of 2016 that seemingly went unnoticed. Max Records, Laura Fraser, and Christopher Lloyd give standout performances in this unique film. Considering the source material, this movie has a fun-adolescent spirit to it. But that doesn’t take away from the suspense the story delivers. There is also a twist at the end that audiences are likely to not see coming.

Carnage Park

Based on an incredible true story, Rotten Tomatoes provides the synopsis of one of the best thriller movies of 2016.

“This pure-pulp thrill ride jumps between past and present as it pieces together the puzzle of a shocking crime. It’s 1978 and a bank robbery gone wrong leaves Vivian (The Last Exorcism’s Ashley Bell) the hostage of two criminals on the run. But things go from bad to off-the-rails berserk when she and her captors wind up on the sun-baked desert outpost of a deranged ex-military sniper (Pat Healy), who ensnares them in his deadly game of cat and mouse.”

This is one of the best movies on Netflix for those that like pulp thrillers and gritty cinema.

The Finest Hours

In another powerful true story, Casey Affleck and Chris pine star in this movie about the Coast Guard taking on a dangerous rescue mission during a blizzard in 1952.

2016 was a year for some of the best movies in a multitude of genres, and because of that many blockbuster films like The Finest Hours fell through the cracks. Though it received positive reviews from critics, the Disney feature was a box office flop. But this survival film remains one of the best thriller movies of 2016 on Netflix.

The Wailing

A stranger arrives in a peaceful village and soon the villagers start killing one another. An officer consults a shaman to assist him in finding the culprit and the cause of this madness. Blurring the lines between horror and thriller, this film packs an intriguing and powerful punch.

Currently streaming on Netflix, this piece of South Korean cinema is one of the best international thriller movies of 2016. But make sure to watch this flick when you have some time on your hands, as it is just shy of the three-hour mark.

Shelley

This unsettling Danish thriller is made in the same vein as Rosemary’s Baby (the poster is a direct tribute to that film), yet it stands on its own as an original piece of cinema. It was one of the highlights of the 66th Berlin International Film Festival, and it was a smash hit among critics and audiences alike. IMDB describes the plot for one of the best movies on Netflix.

“Louise and Kasper want to become parents but Louise is unable to have children. She seals a pact with her Romanian maid, Elena, to bear Louise’s child, but things don’t turn out as they planned.”

From blockbuster films, independent gems, and international cinema, some of the best thriller movies from 2016 are currently streaming on Netflix.

[Featured Image by IFC Midnight]