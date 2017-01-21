‘Days Of Our Lives’: Eric Martsolf On Chloe And Nicole’s Baby Storyline – What To Expect Next On ‘DOOL’ [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans saw on Thursday’s episode that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) finally confronted Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) about baby Holly. He demanded to know if Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) was the child’s biological mother. In a recent interview, Martsolf discussed the storyline and previewed what to expect next on the long-running series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brady Black will get the truth out of Chloe Lane. They have a history together and Brady knows how to get the facts from her. He also has a history with Nicole Walker and they are good friends. He was actually there when she suffered her miscarriage and remembers the drama surrounding Sydney’s kidnapping.

Knowing how much she has always wanted a baby, Brady will do what he can to make sure that Chloe does the right thing. However, it isn’t going to be easy. Chloe will admit that Nicole is Holly’s mother, but will refuse to give the child up. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf discussed the storyline. The Days Of Our Lives actor explained that Brady doesn’t know how to tell Nicole that she is Holly’s mother.

“Brady is conflicted about how to approach Nicole with the news. He wants it to come from Chloe, and it has to be done gently. He’s just praying that Chloe doesn’t drop the ball.”

The reason why Chloe hasn’t told Nicole the truth is because of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). She believes he is a dangerous, violent, and evil man. In Chloe’s mind, she is protecting baby Holly. Nadia Bjorlin explained that Chloe feels terrible about keeping the secret, but feels she is doing the right thing. However, Days Of Our Lives fans passionately disagree. No matter what Chloe’s motivations are for keeping the secret, it just isn’t right. Nicole has a right to know that Holly is her biological daughter.

NBC released a preview clip for next week, which reveals that Chloe will finally tell Nicole the truth. She decides to reveal the news while Nicole is at the police station. In a bizarre twist, Nicole saves Deimos from being killed by a hitman. Somehow, police think she is involved and arrest her for attempted murder. Apparently, she won’t be able to explain her way out of the situation because Chloe and Brady visit her while she is waiting for Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) to post her bail.

The Days Of Our Lives preview clip also shows that after finding out the truth, Nicole wants Holly, but Chloe refuses. Martsolf talked about what is going through Chloe’s mind.

“In Chloe’s eyes, Nicole is a criminal. She’s unstable and a flight risk, and all of these things that, in Chloe’s mind, a mother shouldn’t be.”

Chloe knows that Nicole is going to do what she can to get baby Holly. While Nicole is still in jail, Chloe will meet with Belle (Martha Madison) to discuss custody. Belle will agree to represent Chloe, which is shocking to Brady.

“Brady’s ex-wife and his sister are working towards keeping Nicole away from the baby she’s wanted for so long.”

So, what is Brady going to do now that Chloe has hired Belle? Martsolf said that the Days Of Our Lives character will do his best to keep Nicole from doing anything crazy. He knows Nicole and realizes that she will do anything to get her child. His goal is to keep her from doing anything rash and to deal with the situation in the right way.

What do you think of what Eric Martsolf had to say about Chloe and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives? Who do you think will get custody of baby Holly?

