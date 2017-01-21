Meek Mill Deletes His Instagram After Hinting At A Possible Nicki Minaj, Safaree Samuels Diss Track On ‘DC4.5’

Meek Mill appears to have deleted his official Instagram page after seemingly throwing shade at ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on the social media site yesterday, further fueling rumors suggesting that the rapper may have a diss track planned for the “Side to Side” rapper and her former beau, Safaree Samuels, on his upcoming mixtape, DC4.5.

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj personally confirmed her split from Meek Mill after two years of dating the “War Pain” rapper, taking to Twitter to reveal to fans that she has since been focusing on her work and is looking forward to releasing new music later this year.

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u,” Minaj wrote via Twitter on January 5.

While Minaj chose not to elaborate on the reason behind her and Meek’s split, the “All Eyes On You” rapper took to his own Instagram account to drop several hints about the nature of his breakup with Nicki, even going so far as to diss Minaj in a series of since-deleted posts earlier this month.

Now, it appears that Meek Mill is only adding fuel to rumors suggesting that the duo’s split was less than amicable after taking to Instagram on Friday to seemingly take a shot at Nicki and her rumored reunion with ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels, with whom she dated for over a decade before linking up with Meek in 2014.

“Left my bent in her driveway …. Her ex n#%ga embarrassed! #pullup,” Meek Mill captioned a photo of himself sitting atop a black Bentley, The Shade Room reports.

Despite not naming Safaree specifically in the caption of his post, Dancehall Hip Hop suggests that Meek Mill has been taking shots at the “Love the Most” rapper given Samuels’ efforts to try and flirt with Nicki Minaj on social media following her breakup with Meek and further suggest that Meek Mill may even have a diss track planned for the former couple on his upcoming mixtape, DC4.5.

The site further notes that Meek Mill uploaded yet another post seemingly aimed at Nicki Minaj and Samuels before deleting his Instagram account, adding the message, “Friends turning foes n#%gas leaving me no choice!” in the comment section of one of his other photos on Friday.

Similarly, the site explains that Meek Mill then went on to share a clip of himself playing an unreleased track off of his impending DC4.5 tape before telling fans that the project is due for release in the near future.

“It’s getting real,” Meek Mill revealed in the since-deleted Instagram video. “125g aka 4 ½ you know you know! Soon come!,” he wrote, Dancehall Hip Hop reports.

While it’s unclear as to why Meek Mill decided to delete his Instagram account, it seems that some fans are convinced that it’s due to the fact that the rapper continues to garner backlash from Nicki Minaj’s fans on social media for his decision to continually diss the songstress despite Minaj’s desire to not entertain the subject in the public eye.

On Wednesday, Meek Mill fueled reports suggesting that he has repossessed several of the diamond rings that he gifted Nicki Minaj during their 2-year relationship together after taking to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a stack of diamond rings that bears resemblance to the ones he gave Minaj last year.

“#meekmill took back his ring from #nickiminaj,” Baller Alert wrote in the caption of their post alongside a side-by-side comparison of Meek’s photo and a photo of Minaj’s rings.

Despite the rumors, Meek Mill was quick to shut down the speculation, taking to the comment section of the site’s post to write, “Y’all gotta let me breathe a lil bit wit all these made up stories lol.”

What do you think of Meek Mill’s decision to delete his Instagram account, is it due to his split from Nicki Minaj or is he simply gearing up for the release of DC4.5?

