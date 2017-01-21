Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reportedly Ready To Reconcile After Getting Back Into The Bedroom

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner might be ready to call off their divorce. OK Magazine reports that Affleck and Garner are happier than ever after getting back in bed. Are they ready to reconcile?

“Jennifer confided in a friend that she and Ben Affleck are getting along better than ever,” an inside source revealed.

Garner and Affleck announced their divorce back in 2015. They haven’t released a lot of details about their split, though the actor reportedly had an affair with their children’s nanny at the time, Christine Ouzounian.

“It wasn’t the nanny’s fault they split,” the insider shared, adding that Affleck and Garner were not intimate with each other prior to the nanny scandal. With their romance rekindled, however, the couple have made their way back into the bedroom.

“I get the best of both worlds!” Garner allegedly told friends.

It’s no secret that Affleck and Garner have been trying to make things work in the wake of their divorce. Not only have they failed to finalize the split, but they’ve taken several family vacations together. According to Radar Online, this includes a recent trip to Montana for the holidays.

Meanwhile, Affleck is currently busy promoting his new film Live By Night. The actor recently sat down with Us Magazine and admitted how much being a father has affected his decisions in the movie industry, including taking on the role as the new Batman.

“Well, I think when you have children, it just changes your worldview, and that’s reflected in the movies,” Affleck shared.

“The perspective that you have is just different, and so the movies are different. The more children I’ve had, the more I’ve felt that presence in the movies.”

Ben Affleck added that his family is the most important thing in his life at the moment. His career is still high on the list, but for Affleck, “family comes first.”

“I feel better about my life every day. My kids get older. My life is very rich and full of wonderful things. I’ve been very lucky, careerwise,” Affleck explained.

“My kids like to do a lot of crafts … just getting a chance to spend time with them, play with them, do stuff with them, activities that are focused on house and home. That’s ideal.”

When asked about his recent trip to Montana, Affleck revealed that Garner did all the cooking. “Jen is a really great cook. She’s probably the best cook I know,” he stated.

“We had roast chicken this year; it was really, really good. Other than that, we do pizza nights, where a guy comes and makes pizza and nobody has to cook.”

Affleck didn’t talk much about his relationship with Garner, though it is clear that he’s a committed father and doesn’t want to do anything that would hurt the kids. Whether or not this means Affleck is open to reconciling with Garner is yet to be seen.

If Affleck is willing to get back with Garner, rumors of his romance with Sienna Miller might become a big hurdle. Affleck was spotted getting extra cozy with his Live By Night co-star on set, sparking rumors that a romance was in the works.

“[They have been] gushing about their epic nine-hour shoot for the film’s racy sex scenes,” an insider claims.

“Their chemistry is undeniable.”

According to Gossip Cop, Affleck and Miller are not dating. In fact, a source close to the couple explained that the rumors were completely unfounded and that Affleck is not dating anyone at the moment. Instead, the actor is concentrating on co-parenting with Garner while they work through their differences.

[Featured Image by STRF/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]