Clinton Foundation Closing Down The Global Initiative: 5 Scandals That Everyone Should Know About

The Clinton Foundation will be closing down the Clinton Global Initiative, a move that has raised several questions about the authenticity of the earlier accusations. The announcement has come barely a few months after Hillary’s failed bid for the presidency.

According to a notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor, the Clinton Global Initiative will cease its operations on April 15. The 22 employees working with the organization have been terminated.

The Clinton Global Initiative was founded by former President Bill Clinton to connect world leaders for finding solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. However, the organization has been at the center of controversies over its financial and ethical matters.

Clinton Foundation Closing 'Pay For Play' Arm, The Clinton Global Initiative https://t.co/s3m57BYMrc via @yidwithlid — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) January 16, 2017

Clinton Foundation closing the Global Initiative was inevitable as it has been accused of various scandals. The timing of closing down of the Clinton Global Initiative indicates that the allegations could be right. Here is a look at five scandals of Clinton Foundation that everyone needs to know and since Clinton Global Initiative is closing down let us shed some light on its Scandals first.

Selling Access To The U.S. State Department Scandal

President Trump and several other experts have accused the Clinton Global Initiative of “pay to play.” As per the accusations, foreign governments had to pay donations to the Clinton Foundation for a meeting with Hillary Clinton.

Clinton Foundation received donations from 85 people out of 154, who met Hillary Clinton or had a conference call with her. These 85 donors gave a total of $156 million to the Clinton foundation. At least 20 of them donated more than $1 million.

Foreign Funding Scandal

Apart from the funds that Clinton Foundation received from the individuals, it also received huge donations from foreign governments. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Countries that were trying to build the Keystone XL pipeline had all made donation to the Clinton Organization.

Clinton Foundation received donations from Australia, Canada, Germany, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, the list includes a few countries that are known for blatant human right violations whereas Clinton has always projected herself as a champion of women rights.

Child-Trafficking Scandal in Haiti

The next initiative that will be closing is most likely to be the Clinton Foundation in Haiti. Emails leaked by WikiLeaks revealed some involvement of Clinton’s organization in a child trafficking ring in Haiti.

Laura Silsby, the former director of The New Life Children’s Refuge, was caught on the Dominican and Haitian border with 33 children who she claimed were orphans, which later turned out to be a lie. Allegedly Clinton Foundation had helped the traffickers in getting out of trouble.

Hillary Clinton was informed of the Silsby’s arrest on her private email by Huma Abedin. One email also showed plans for Housing and other finances once “the wheels are off the ground.”

Huma Abedin ‘s Scandal

Huma Abedin has been a longtime Clinton aide and for a tenure of six months in 2012, a Superwoman who managed four full-time jobs. She was working for Clinton Foundation, Clinton’s State Department, Clinton’s Personal office and a consulting firm associated with the Clintons.

Abedin had access to confidential national security information, and there was an apparent conflict of interest. The Clinton Foundation was subpoenaed over Abedin’s work and is still under investigation. Although there is no confirmation, some organizations accuse Huma Abedin of having ties to Muslim Brotherhood.

Donation For Speech Scandal

While Hillary Clinton was the Secretary of States, apart from shielding Bill, she also helped him in making more money. Bill Clinton made $500,000 for a speech in Russia and $750,000 for a speech in China, both of which were approved by the State Department.

Clinton Foundation also received money from Bill Clinton’s speeches. A Whooping $26 million was donated to Clinton Foundation for his speeches. Sure, he may have spoken, but the amount of money received from the foreign governments raises some serious questions.

The Clinton Global Initiative closing may not come as a surprise to many considering it was mired in controversies since its inception. However, the question now arises is, will other arms of Clinton Foundation close in a similar manner?

[Featured Image by Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP Images]