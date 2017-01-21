Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Reportedly Enjoy NYC Date Night

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were recently seen at the Tenants Of The Trees Club in Los Angeles, where sources claimed they “acted like a couple.”

During their outing, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd reportedly kept things low-key, but were seen chatting with a few people and seemed to have a great time with one another.

“[Selena Gomez and The Weeknd] shared a kiss and she was stroking his back at times too. The pair came in quite late and sat at the pagoda style covered area at a secluded table,” an insider told Hollywood Life on January 21.

“Both Selena and [The Weeknd] seemed to have a good time and they looked relaxed in one another’s company.”

Selena Gomez even “chatted with the DJ Allie who was playing in the main lounge and another female friend – they all took selfies with one another and were giggling and pulling faces,” the source continued.

News of Selena Gomez’s latest outing with The Weeknd comes just days after he was rumored to have spent time with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, in New York City. Earlier this week, the former pair allegedly came face-to-face during a concert in the Big Apple, which was chronicled on social media.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid dated for about two years before splitting last fall.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to The Weeknd told Us Weekly at the time.

“They really tried to make it work.”

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd shocked fans when they were caught kissing one another as they left what appeared to be a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Because Gomez’s best friend, Taylor Swift, is one of Gigi Hadid’s closest friends, many felt that Gomez had betrayed Bella Hadid with the romance. However, the two women are not close friends and don’t appear to be anything more than distant acquaintances.

Selena Gomez’s rumored romance with The Weeknd came on the heels of a number of comments from Niall Horan, which suggested he was hoping to reconcile their relationship. In addition to encouraging Ryan Seacrest to help him re-spark their past relationship, Horan posted a message on Twitter in which he applauded Gomez for being brave after her emotional American Music Awards acceptance speech. He even spoke of how beautiful Gomez was during an appearance on Wild 949. However, Selena Gomez never responded to his advances and has since moved on.

Although Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have not yet spoken out about their romance, nor have they posted anything about the other on social media, Hollywood Life‘s source revealed that they were both over-the-moon.

“[The Weeknd] thinks [Selena Gomez] is absolutely stunning and is constantly reminding her just how beautiful she is. He calls Selena ‘his dream girl'” an insider said.

Meanwhile, added the source, Selena Gomez “feels like that he’s a real gentlemen and she loves how he treats her like a queen when they are together.”

Selena Gomez went through a rough time in 2016 and in August, she canceled her “Revival World Tour.” At the time, the 24-year-old singer and actress released a statement to People Magazine, in which she revealed struggles with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she said in her statement to fans.

“You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best.”

