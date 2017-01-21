‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Spoilers: Daryl And Morgan On Betrayal And Vengeance In The Ranks

The Walking Dead fans are hopeful about the last half of Season 7 after a mid-season finale that seemed to indicate that the Rick we’ve all come to know and love, the Rick we’ve been missing lately, is back. In fact, it looks like the whole gang is back, and that’s music to our ears. Daryl gave Rick his gun, and everyone was back together. They all seem ready to stop playing the victim to Negan and fight back. Yes! But a lot has happened in the last few months. No one is the same person they were before Glenn and Abraham were killed. That event shook their world in a way they won’t recover from any time soon, if ever, so don’t expect things to play out now the way they would have pre-Negan. The actors who play Daryl and Morgan have recently spilled the beans a bit on what the next eight episodes may include, and it’s going to be a wild ride.

Everyone has had a rough time on The Walking Dead since the brutal killings of Glenn and Abraham. Among those who have been hardest hit is Daryl. The poor guy has really been through it this year. Negan threw him in that jail cell where he had time to think about what he had seen… and about how he contributed to the death of a dear friend. He had time to think about the fact that if he had not spoken up, Glenn may still be alive. Other people did plenty to torture him during his time in that cell, but he put himself through lots of torture too. According to Norman Reedus, however, Daryl’s pain has turned into anger now, and he will be a force to be reckoned with when The Walking Dead returns.

Only two episodes left this season. Don't miss an all new episode of #TheWalkingDead tonight at 9/8c! ???? A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@walkingdeadamc) on Mar 27, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

Entertainment Weekly recently asked Reedus what Daryl’s state of mind will be when The Walking Dead returns on February 12.

“He’s ready to fight. When he goes back in that last episode and hands Rick back his stuff, it was like, ‘Let’s go! Let’s go beat this guy up. Let’s go take what’s ours and fight this monster.’ So, you know, he’s in kill mode.”

Seeing Daryl back in fighting form would be a welcome sight. It’s been so difficult to watch him suffer and go through this period when he feels powerless. Give him heck, Daryl!

But not everything is rosy for Grimes and his friends according to actor Lenny James, who plays Morgan on the show. Don’t forget this line from AMC’s official synopsis for the next eight episodes of The Walking Dead.

“We’ll see treachery from people we trust.”

"I'm not in charge anymore. Negan is." Get ready for tonight's all new 90-minute episode at 9|8c. #TheWalkingDead A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@walkingdeadamc) on Nov 13, 2016 at 3:29pm PST

James commented to Comicbook about what this could mean.

“There are some people who go to the dark side who are going to take you by surprise, and there are some people who are going to come over to the light – and that’s all a matter of perspective.”

Interesting. Sounds like some people are going to change their minds about what’s right and what’s wrong in this new Walking Dead world and then switch sides. Who could it be? And what could be their motivation? It isn’t a big stretch to think that Dwight could switch sides, but he may do it sort of undercover for fear of meeting his death by Lucille. But who knows. A harder one to figure out is who from Rick’s side could change their mind. There is no obvious candidate on that one.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC at 9 p.m. ET on February 12.

[Featured Image by AMC]