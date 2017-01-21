Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Cowboys To Send Romo To Texans For J.J. Watt And NFL Draft Pick?

The Tony Romo trade rumors continue as the Dallas Cowboys seem to have a new starting quarterback for the future. With Dak Prescott’s emergence as a steady QB in his rookie season debut for Dallas, it left Romo sidelined to watch his team succeed without him. That has led to continuing speculation that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will part ways with Romo and pick up a valuable asset for their roster moving forward. At least one NFL analyst is saying a wise move could involve one of the biggest defensive stars in the league, the Houston Texans J.J. Watt, in exchange for Romo.

Both the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys qualified for the NFL playoffs, but both are currently on the sidelines watching other NFC and AFC teams compete. While Dallas had a much more successful season with two rookies than some believed they would, it was still considered a failure. The team made a valiant effort against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, only to fall a bit short in the second half. The Houston Texans also won their first round game, only to meet up in the next round with Tom Brady. Even with a lackluster Pats’ effort, the Texans lost by double digits but reportedly their defense performed great in Watt’s absence, as Houston Chronicle noted.

Watching their teams lose were arguably two of the biggest stars in the Texas area for the NFL over the past several seasons. Both Tony Romo and J.J. Watt could only root for their teammates. In the case of Romo, he was available to play, but the coaching staff opted for their new stud quarterback Dak Prescott. In Watt’s case, he was unable to play but is expected to in the next season. Now it’s being suggested that maybe these two players could swap teams to help improve their success going forward.

According to 247Sports, Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter recently said on FOX Sports’ Undisputed that he believes this deal is in both teams’ best interests.

“That’s what I would try to do. That would be the deal I’d be trying to go for with Jerry [Jones]. I’d try to get J.J. Watt. [Jadaveon] Clowney’s established himself, Watt’s got a bad back. How long is [Watt] going to be able to play at that level? I would take Dallas’ [first round] draft pick and Tony Romo, and trade them to Houston for J.J. Watt.”

While this sounds like a blockbuster deal that would have shaken up the league several seasons ago, it’s not quite the same right now. Both players suffered injuries that sidelined them this season. While both players are still talented, neither seems to have too many seasons left. Romo is 36-years-old and while Watt is 27, it’s questionable if this latest injury will allow him to play too much longer at a high level.

In the 2015-16 NFL season, Watt was the league leader in sacks with 17.5 overall. He’s been on the decline ever since, but still is one of the best in the game on the defensive side of the ball. Romo has always been knocked as unable to get over the proverbial hump in the playoffs, but with a different team, he could possibly help boost their success in the postseason.

While the trade seems a bad long term idea for the Cowboys, the deal could benefit both teams in the short term. Dallas would be acquiring a defensive juggernaut to aid them in their playoff contention against the likes of the Packers, Falcons, and Seahawks. Houston would also be adding a veteran quarterback and a potential future star in the form of an NFL Draft pick. However, the team may also decide that giving Brock Osweiler more wiggle room as the starter is in their best interest going forward, as their defense looks to improve with Watt’s return.

NFL trade rumors indicate that the other teams that could potentially make a play for Romo continue to be the ones sitting near the top of the NFL Draft board. Those would include teams in desperate need of a QB upgrade such as the 49ers, Bears, and Jets. The Denver Broncos are also a team that Romo has mentioned wanting to play for, while another report from ESPN suggests the Kansas City Chiefs might consider Romo as well.

With that said, the Cowboys are sitting pretty despite losing in the NFC Divisional Round this postseason. They now have two great young stars who have shown an ability to win games, and that Tony Romo isn’t needed as he once was. That gives Jerry Jones plenty to contemplate in terms of making this team even more of a contender going forward.

Sports fans, which team do you predict will end up with Tony Romo? Would a Cowboys and Texans trade involving Romo for Watt make sense, and which team would it benefit more?

[Featured Image by Rich Schultz/Getty Images]