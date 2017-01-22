Report: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Hire A Sex Coach

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are rumored to have hired a sex coach in hopes of helping them reignite the fire in their troubled marriage, according to an unnamed source.

The last several months have been a time of rampant rumors and major uncertainty for the one-time fairytale like couple, who have been dogged by reports of heightened friction that have put their union in jeopardy.

Word is one of the reasons Kardashian has been so persistent in trying to make things work is the fact that she does not want to be infamously known as an all-time marriage killer.

The reality TV star was once married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days and her longtime relationship with NFL star Reggie Bush also publicly fizzled.

Meanwhile, Radar Online recently reported that the reality TV star had taken to withholding sex from her rapper husband, presumably until they have worked through at least some of their issues.

West was recently hospitalized for almost two weeks following what was later described as a mental breakdown brought on by mental exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

“Kim is not having sex with Kanye right now and he is constantly complaining about how she is never affectionate with him,” said a source.

Kardashian is also said to be still dealing with the traumatic experience of having been robbed of millions in valuables at gunpoint while she was in Paris attending Fashion Week last October.

“Kim blames her lack of affection on the robbery,” a source added. “When Kanye questions why she doesn’t want to sleep with him anymore she tells him that it is his fault that he does not try.”

Some even insist the relationship has reached the point of no return, with it becoming more and more obvious that the reality TV star may have taken up with her rap superstar husband to advance her career.

“It almost seems like she thinks that it does not matter what she does, because he will stick by her no matter what,” a source added. “In any case, it looks like this is going to end badly.”

Rumors of the couple struggling to hold things together comes as nothing new.

The two were even rumored to have spent the Christmas holiday apart, but the “Famous” rapper later posted a pic to Twitter of him, Kardashian and their two young children hanging outside what appeared to be momager Kris Jenner’s California abode.

In the picture, he and Kardashian nuzzled up to one another, while each of them held one of the children in their arms.

Throughout much of their ordeal, both West and Kardashian have kept a relatively low public profile and social media presence, though before being hospitalized the “Jesus Walks” rapper sparked much controversy by expressing his approval for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

At one point, West shared with a sold-out concert crowd that while he didn’t vote in the election, if he had he would have cast his vote for Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Since Trump being crowned the winner, West has traveled to New York and Trump Tower to meet with him, later insisting the two didn’t really talk much politics, instead primarily concentrating on all the violence happening in his hometown of Chicago and the overall issue of bullying.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]