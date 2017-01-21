Kourtney Kardashian Rumored To Be Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Spotted With Ex-Flame Justin Bieber

She might be pregnant with baby No. 4, but that didn’t stop Kourtney Kardashian from hitting the town with ex Justin Bieber. Radar Online released photos of the late night outing, which featured Kardashian in a revealing bra and silk pants. What happened to her re-kindled romance with Scott Disick?

Kardashian’s nipples were on prominent display during her hangout session with Bieber. The reality star revealed in the past that she underwent a boob job in her early twenties. Clearly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t afraid to show them off!

While Kardashian was spending time with her ex, Disick was on a business trip in Dubai. Disick allegedly went missing in Dubai for a few hours, which sent Kardashian into a frenzy. Is this why she went out with Bieber?

“Kourtney flipped out and when she finally got Scott on the phone, he told her that she has trust issues,” an insider revealed.

Although it appears like Kardashian and Bieber had another fling, People is reporting that they are only friends. Kardashian attended a birthday party for Jessica Alba’s husband, Cash Warren, that same evening. After the celebration, Kardashian went to the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, where she met up with Bieber.

“[Kardashian and Bieber] hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” an insider explained.

“Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly hooked up with Bieber following her split with Disick in 2015. They were spotted together on numerous occasions and sources claim they were “hooking up on and off for a few months.”

“It’s been a deep flirtation for months. He’s obviously close to the family, and Kris [Jenner] is obsessed with him. It’s just one of those things where it makes Kourtney feel good about herself. It’s not serious at all. This young guy is into her, he thinks she’s hot and she’s older. She just wants to have fun.”

Disick and Bieber have both poked fun at the alleged romance. Even still, reports of Kardashian’s heated fling with the pop star haven’t always been funny. “Of course it stings a bit that Kourt is hooking up with Bieber. But Scott knows his place and that he doesn’t have the right to have a fit about it,” a source revealed.

“He is convinced Kourt is doing it to hurt him. And she succeeded.”

According to Hollywood Life, Disick returned from his trip to Dubai hours after the photos surfaced online. Disick has yet to comment on Kourtney’s night with Bieber, though Kardashian has been active on social media.

In fact, Life & Style is reporting that Kardashian dropped another tease about her pregnancy. In a video posted to her website, Kardashian shows off her expansive kitchen pantry with longtime friend, Larsa Pippen.

“You’re not having any more babies, right?” Pippin asked her.

“You never know!” Kardashian responded.

Kardashian and Disick have three kids during their relationship – Mason (7), Penelope (4), and Reign (2). Last week, the reality star shared a throwback photo of her pregnancy with Reign, which made fans speculate that another baby was in the works.

The pair have not officially announced they are back together, though another baby isn’t out of the question. “You can see the chemistry between them again. They flirt and she giggles and they make little inside jokes,” a source stated.

“Scott’s asked to move back into Kourtney’s mansion after Christmas. It’s only a matter of time before [baby] No. 4 is on the way.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]