Rachel Maddow: Inauguration Speech ‘Dark,’ Reminds Her Of Hitler [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Rachel Maddow Inauguration speech response suggests the MSNBC host either doesn’t mind lying to her viewers, or she’s losing her grip on reality. It’s plain to see by her response to Trump’s words how some Americans believe the new president will be the next Hitler, as anyone who places any amount of value on her opinion, or worse, sees her opinion as fact will be sorely misguided in their thinking.

It is because of the Rachel Maddow inauguration speech reaction that ignorance is spreading like wildfire regarding Trump, and she, as well as other influential, like-minded news anchors ought to be held partly accountable for the violence and utter anarchy of the Inauguration Day riots, which much of the press continues to inaccurately refer to as “protests,” in which hooligans set fire to cars, smashed the glass exterior of businesses, destroyed public property and essentially wreaked whatever havoc they could possibly wreak in response to President Donald Trump officially taking office.

The Rachel Maddow inauguration speech response was all doom and gloom, much like her reaction to Trump’s win on election night, as the MSNBC host insisted that Donald’s words carried a “dark” outlook and no other inauguration speech in the past or future could ever compare to the negativity of the one just given by the incoming president.

The reality of it is that Rachel Maddow earns millions of dollars being an anchor for MSNBC, and as such it’s almost impossible for her to understand what drove some Americans to vote for Trump. Rachel is largely untouched by many of Trump’s key issues, like illegal immigration, the refugee dilemma, and job security.

Trump during his speech said he’s going to put “America first.” Maddow, as crazy as it may seem, is disturbed by this.

This, even though I am quite aware of Rachel Maddow’s political outlook, leaves me flabbergasted. Is “putting America first” not the number one job of the President of the United States? Which country would Rachel prefer Trump put ahead of America? Mexico? Russia? Iran?

During the Rachel Maddow inauguration speech reaction, she said, “The crime, the gangs, the drugs, the American carnage, disrepair, decay… You can’t imagine the outgoing president giving a speech like that.”

Yeah, that’s probably because the outgoing president did nothing to fix these problems and doing so wasn’t part of his agenda, so why would Obama have ever brought it up? Obama was interested in one thing above all else, that being himself, but we’re getting off topic here.

It seems Rachel is not interested in hearing about reality. She would prefer to keep the blinders on and the plugs in her ears and as such the people who agree with her inauguration speech response, i.e her loyal viewers, who keep tuning in to watch her on MSNBC also prefer to steer clear from uncomfortable truths.

The Rachel Maddow inauguration speech reaction continued as she then claimed that Trump’s “America first” rhetoric “has very dark echoes in American history.”

Then, just because she can, she brings up something that had nothing to do with the subject at hand.

The America First Committee is what Maddow was getting at.

“…some of the richest businessmen in the country were part of it. They were formed to keep us out of World War II. They were infiltrated by the Nazis, many of them are anti-Semitic, which is part of why they weren’t alarmed by Hitler’s rise in Germany.”

Maddow then, just like the propaganda talking head she is, links Trump’s “America first” rhetoric with the America First Committee to make it seem as if the newly sworn in president is, in actuality, referencing this historical group when he says “America first,” when in reality Trump is simply telling Americans he wants to put the interests of our country above the interests of any other country.

Maddow said, “to repurpose [America First Committee] now, not that far down the historical path, it’s hard. It’s hard to hear.”

So Donald wants to repurpose it, does he? Give me a break. Can you see now how people are so misinformed when it comes to Donald Trump?

How many people, who were not watching the Rachel Maddow inauguration speech critique, do you suppose thought that by Trump saying, “America first” he really meant he plans to re-establish an anti-Semitic Nazi organization from the pages of American history?

The Rachel Maddow inauguration speech response is ridiculous, deceiving, misleading, asinine, and really has no basis in reality. Rachel is the anti-Trump queen of the mainstream media. The lies she and other like-minded media gurus tell are doing real harm to America. The divide between Americans grows more distinct by the day, thanks in part to the deceitful propaganda spread by people like Rachel Maddow, and it’s past time we let her and her elite press kin know that while they may fool some, they’re not fooling everyone.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]