‘Ocean’s Eight’ Adds New A-List Celebrities To Cast

Ocean’s Eight is starring everyone in Hollywood, according to People magazine. Or at least it seems this way. The latest additions to the cast of the Ocean’s Eleven all-female spin-off includes reality TV stars Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

Kim Kardashian and half-sister Kendall Jenner are reportedly coming to the big screen with their cameo appearance in Ocean’s Eight, which co-stars A-listers Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and many, many others. It seems like the film has cast everyone but the new U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ocean’s Eight, which will be the fourth movie in the Ocean’s franchise in 17 years, is currently filming in New York City. Kardashian and Jenner were photographed filming what appeared to be cameos for the upcoming reboot of the iconic franchise, which originally starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon in the 2000s.

Looking all dolled up in lace dresses, Kardashian and Jenner were seen filming scenes for Ocean’s Eight for a fake Met Gala scene. Although it’s unclear what the scene will be about, a source close to the film confirmed to People magazine that the reality TV sisters have been cast in the movie, which will be released in the summer of 2018.

Kardashian and Jenner join the latest addition to Ocean’s Eight cast after it was confirmed Met Gala organizer Anna Wintour and model Adriana Lima are making cameos in the upcoming film. In recent days, it was also reported that former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and actress Katie Holmes have also appeared on the set.

In her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Holmes confirmed she’s playing herself in Ocean’s Eight and said she is “a fan” of the franchise.

“I’m happy that it has so many amazing women in it, so many amazing actresses. It’s really so much fun being a part of.”

There were also those who were lucky to take selfies with Jenner wearing her gown from the Ocean’s Eight set. On Monday, Wendi Deng, the ex-wife of billionaire Rupert Murdoch, took to Instagram to share a snap of her two daughters with the Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

Ever since Ocean’s Eight was announced in October, 2016, reports about cast additions to the film have been coming almost every day. It was first announced that the all-female reboot would will be led by Bullock. Then Blanchett, Carter, Rihanna, Hathaway, Kaling, Paulson, and Awkwafina were all added to the cast of the star-studded heist film.

The latest additions to Ocean’s Eight cast includes Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin, and James Corden, according to MovieWeb. It was reported in December, 2016, that actor Damian Lewis was also cast in the film to play the main villain.

Rumor has it that the Ocean’s Eight plot will revolve around a group of criminals (portrayed by some of the most famous female celebrities) setting up a gallery owner for their own crime of stealing an expensive necklace.

Gary Ross, who is best known for his directorial work on The Hunger Games starring Jennifer Lawrence, is directing Ocean’s Eight from Olivia Milch’s script. While the upcoming Ocean’s Eleven spin-off is scheduled to be released on June 8, 2018, it’s fair to say that the film will face some serious competition there.

At the beginning of summer 2018, a number of huge sequels will hit theaters, including Transformers 6 (June 8), The Incredibles 2 (June 15), and Jurassic World 2 (June 22). But Ocean’s Eight, with its star-studded cast, is still considered to be the front-runner at the summer 2018 box office.

