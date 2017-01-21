All The Children And Wives Of Donald Trump At The Inauguration

No, Barron and Ivanka aren’t the only children of Donald Trump. Spot all five of the Trump siblings (born from three separate mothers) at the inauguration of the new president of the U.S.

It’s official. Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States of America. After his inauguration, which brought the eyes of the whole world upon him and his family, the question is, who will join Donald Trump in the White House as his First Family?

Unbeknownst to many, Barron and Ivanka are not the only children of Donald Trump. Donald Trump has five children in total (Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump), born from three different mothers (Ivana Zelníčková, Marla Maples, and the current wife Melania Trump), Metro UK reported.

Ivana, her first wife, is the mother of the two eldest sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and the supermodel daughter named after her, Ivanka. Ivana is a Czech model, who Donald wed in April 1977. She is also the longest partner of Trump, having been wed 13 years, and conquering the world alongside Donald Trump with her business and money savvy.

Donald Trump, Jr., 38

Donald Trump, Jr. is the first offspring of Ivana and Donald. It has been noticeable that throughout the campaign trail, Donald Jr. has been a tad bit unavailable. But as of the moment, he, along with his siblings Eric and Ivanka, are the executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization.

To be named after his father couldn’t be more apt for Donald since he walked many of his father’s footsteps. Like the original Donald Trump, Donald Jr. studied Economics at the University of Pennsylvania, and appeared on several episodes of Donald Trump’s TV Show, The Apprentice. He also married a model, Vanessa Hayden, and is now a father to five children.

Ivanka Trump, 34

Ivanka is the second offspring of Donald and Ivana, and has been very much present in Donald’s bid for the presidency. Like Donald, Ivanka also graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, and like her mother, Ivana, she also did a bit of modelling. Her first modelling stint was in 1997 for Seventeen. Like Donald, she, too, appeared in The Apprentice, and in other various TV shows.

Not only a model, a businesswoman, and a former TV celebrity, Ivanka is also an author, having published The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life in October 2009. She is set to publish another book this 2017 entitled Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success.

Ivanka is now also married to real estate developer Jared Kushner, and a mother to three children.

Eric Trump, 32

Eric is the last offspring of the Donald-Ivana marriage, and has been going through a lot of hits and misses in the eyes of the press. After graduating from Georgetown University, Eric has been responsible for expanding Donald Trump’s real estate businesses, and establishing the Eric Trump Foundation in 2006. The foundation is dedicated to raising funds for terminally ill children, but has been flanked by controversy after tax records revealed that money raised by the foundation was diverted towards the costs of hosting fundraising events at Trump Organization golf venues.

But the controversies that surrounded Eric did not start and end there. The Sun reported that Eric Trump has also been in criticized by animal rights advocates for his big game hunting, and more recently, came into fire after illegally tweeting a photo of his ballot, showing his vote for his father, Donald Trump.

Eric is also now married to television producer Lara Yunaska, although they have yet to give Donald Trump grandchildren.

Eric was very young when Donald and Ivana’s marriage started to crumble. As Chicago Tribune reported in 1990, the Donald and Ivana divorce was the split of the year. Reports suggested that the divorce of the imperial couple was largely because of the many women that surrounded Donald Trump. Although many believed that there is little romantic connection between Donald and Ivana, the split was indeed quite a breakup, with Ivana leaving with $25 million, the couple’s 47-room Greenwich, Conn. estate, which sits on 10 acres of prime real estate, and custody of their three children.

Tiffany Trump, 22

The woman that eventually came between Donald and Ivana was Marla Maples, mother to Tiffany Trump. But their marriage was a shorter run, eventually formally separating four years after their marriage in December 1993.

Tiffany Trump was born in October 1993, two months before Donald and Marla were married. After Donald and Marla’s separation, Tiffany was raised by Marla in California, until her graduation from the University of Pennsylvania. A fun fact about Tiffany’s name: she is named after the brand Tiffany & Company because she was born shortly after Donald Trump was able to purchase the air rights above a Tiffany & Company store, allowing him to build Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

Tiffany has done a bit of modelling (posed for Andrew Warren at the recently held New York Fashion Week), a bit of music (releasing a single at 17), and a bit of publishing (she interned for Vogue), and is now one of the biggest names in Instagram.

Barron Trump, 10

Barron Trump is the youngest son of Donald Trump to date, and is the first offspring of Trump’s marriage to Melania in 2005. Born in 2006, Barron’s age is closer to his nieces and nephews than his own siblings. But like his siblings, Barron also appeared in The Apprentice.

The youngest of Donald Trump’s children is yet to enter college (most probably University of Pennsylvania), but he has already dominated the internet even more than his older sisters Tiffany and Ivanka, after photos and videos of him appearing to look sleepy during Donald Trump’s speech went viral, according to the Sun UK.

[Featured image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]