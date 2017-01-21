‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Finally Reveals Plans For Prequel ‘The First 9’

Kurt Sutter is hard at work on his new Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC, but that doesn’t mean he’s given up on the First 9 prequel. Not only is Sutter still open to telling the origins story, but he’s already got an idea about how it will play out.

Comic Book is reporting that Sutter revealed his plans for the prequel during an interview on Tom Arnold’s podcast. While Mayans MC takes place after the events on Sons of Anarchy, the prequel explores the origins of the club and how John Teller came to write his manuscript.

“We’ll find a way to shine a little light on perhaps John Teller’s manuscript, if we’re lucky enough to continue. And then what I would do is, not directly, but I would use that as a potential launching point to do the prequel. And that to me is a one off, it’s like 10 episodes – it’s not a series. And whether we do that in between seasons on Mayans I’m not sure, but that would sort of happen tangentially to that.”

According to Aces Show Biz, Sutter also explained a little bit on how each episode will unfold. For those hoping that Jax Teller will make an appearance, the Sons creator revealed that the series would start and end well before Jax’s time.

“It would begin in Vietnam with John Teller and Piney Winston and it would be about them coming back to America. Ideally to do each episode have a new member join. Maybe at that point Gemma’s there but it’s before Jax is born.”

Until then, FX has officially ordered a pilot for Sutter’s spin-off, Mayans MC. The show centers on the story of SAMCRO’s rival gang, headed by Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera). The series is expected to premiere in late 2017.

Sutter previously revealed his plans for Mayans MC and the franchise as a whole. According to Nerd Core Movement, Sutter envisioned Sons of Anarchy as being comprised of four chapters. The original series is the first chapter in the story, followed by Mayans MC and the prequel.

“Here’s my plan with the Mayans — it is a Latino based club started by (Marcus) Alvarez and my sense is that if there are charters everywhere, especially Southern California, it’s going to be Mexican influenced,” Sutter explained.

“If there’s a Mayan charter in Florida, then perhaps it’s Cuban influenced. But I co-wrote the pilot with a tremendous writer Elgin James, who’s a little bit of a melting pot of several different nationalities and an outlaw in his own right and really I think we came up with a great story.”

Mayans MC is set after Jax’s death, but it will make references to the iconic character. As fans will recall, Jax killed several major players in the gang world before taking his own life. His actions will have profound effects on the Mayans moving forward.

“We’re going to play the reality of that last day and the events that happened with who he killed that day and the impact and perhaps the trickle down that may have had on Northern Cali. So it won’t have a direct impact on the Mayans but we make reference to it in the pilot so that we play the reality of it,” Sutter added.

Sutter obviously has big plans for the series moving forward, and it fortunately sounds like he’ll make time to produce The First 9 prequel. The only question is when Sutter will have the time in his busy schedule to make the prequel a reality.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]