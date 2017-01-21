Donald Trump Twitter Account: Even Supporters Hope The New POTUS Stops Tweeting So Much

Donald Trump’s Twitter account is one of the most popular on the internet today, and for good reason. The new President of the United States has been using Twitter to post his often unpopular opinions for a long time, and it has gotten him in social media trouble several times.

Now the implications of such scathing tweets, even if Trump deletes them soon after, are far more severe. Despite refusing to use the official @POTUS Twitter account formerly used by Barack Obama, his words now speak for an entire nation. Even liberal Democrats who have been violently protesting his rise to power are under the blanket of Donald Trump’s online words, and they may not be “the best words.”

Trump’s audience is now not just people who like his “act first, ask questions later” persona. It’s the world, including nations which clearly hate him. Mexico and China have both stated their clear dislike for the 45th President, the latter taking visual action and erecting a rooster display with Trump-like hair in an effort to mock him. Donald might not care about all of the backlash, but now his audience is global.

According to CNet, even Trump’s supporters are hoping he’ll stop tweeting so much, or delete his personal account. Even former Democratic rival Bernie Sanders took to the social media site last July to tell him to stop. It hasn’t worked so far.

In the past, Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been riddled with statements which his “many enemies” have considered moronic and inflammatory. Discretion is not often found in his words, often deleting tweets which he later realizes were a bad idea. Common people can get away with that, but Trump is now in the global spotlight.

Today, all the press often needs is a screen capture image and tweets are suddenly made immortal. It has been done several times, and Photoshop is rarely needed to point out Trump’s error. It’s probably a huge positive that Donald isn’t actually using the official POTUS account, and is staying on his original @realDonaldTrump account. The President has stated that he’s not going to let go of an account with over 20 million followers.

Of course, those followers likely include people waiting for the chance to spark a massive online argument. These people are known as “trolls,” and Donald Trump has been known to take their bait repeatedly, often leading to very public “snafu” instances where he ends up ridiculed, especially with recent memes.

Other followers are likely to be spam accounts, often confused with people who never tweet. Still others are liberal media writers looking for anything they can use to take him down.

Twitter has previously stated that Donald Trump’s personal account won’t be taken down until he says something which clearly violates the terms of service. With a global audience, it’s likely that they will be watching him even closer now, much like the media often does. His tone has often been very passive-aggressive, usually dodging the proverbial bullet as far as controversial statements or direct insults which could get him banned.

A majority of the United States believes it would be good for Trump to just stop using Twitter, over half believing his likely unintended slights will have major implications. Nearly half of Trump’s supporters are among them, having already seen the media spectacle caused by responses to people like Rosie O’Donnell, Megyn Kelly, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Meryl Streep, and even former President Barack Obama.

Many of these responses began when the celebrities attacked Donald Trump, and he defended himself. When 60 Minutes interviewed him in November, he admitted he enjoys using Twitter as a way to respond to media coverage.

“I’m not saying I love it, but it does get the word out. When you give me a bad story or when you give me an inaccurate story … I have a method of fighting back.”

These “playground” rules probably aren’t going to end well, as Trump’s words could cause much more harm than before.

What do you think? Should Donald Trump just stop tweeting or delete his personal account for the sake of the United States?

[Featured Photo by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images]