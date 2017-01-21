Duggar Family Fans Worry About Derick Dillard’s Health, ‘Counting On’ Teases Twins For Jessa Duggar

Fans of the Duggar family can’t stop fretting over Derick Dillard’s health, but they won’t find out what’s wrong with Jill Duggar’s husband during next week’s episode of Counting On.

Derick Dillard’s looks dramatically changed after he and Jill Duggar headed to El Salvador to live as missionaries. As the Independent Journal Review reported, fans of the Duggar family have been speculating about his health for months, and a video teaser for the current season of Counting On has them extremely worried about Jill’s husband. Derick is shown jogging while Jill follows him on a bicycle, but the couple’s attempt to work out together takes a scary turn when Derick begins gagging and has to stop on the side of the road to vomit. Derick is later shown getting checked out by a doctor, and he says that he’s “excited” to find out what’s wrong with him.

It’s likely been a few weeks since Derick’s checkup was filmed for Counting On, but some fans of the Duggar family still think that he looks ill. He and Jill recently filmed a birthday message for Joseph Duggar, and Jill’s parents shared a link to it on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page. A few fans responded to the video by commenting on Derick Dillard’s looks.

“Does Derick look sickly?” one fan wrote.

“Derrick clean yourself up you look awful!!” another commented.

Derick Dillard doesn’t just look different because he’s lost weight, is growing his hair out, and is possibly suffering from an unknown illness; as the Inquisitr previously reported, a major surgery also played a part in altering his appearance. The shape of Derick’s face was drastically changed by a 2015 orthodontic procedure that involved breaking bones in his mouth.

It’s possible that Derick’s surgery is somehow connected to the retching and vomiting that he experiences every time he attempts to go jogging, but fans of the Duggar family won’t find out what his official diagnosis is in the near future. According to TV Guide, next Monday’s episode of Counting On is not going to be about his health issues. Instead, it’s going to focus on Jessa Duggar’s pregnancy, Ben Seewald’s friendship with a Christian rapper named Flame, and Jinger Duggar’s wedding plans.

“Ben hops on the stage when he and Jessa, who’s expecting baby No. 2, attend a Flame concert. Meanwhile, Jinger’s wedding planning continues,” the episode description reads.

The episode is titled “Could It Be Twins?” This is likely a reference to a scene in the Counting On Season 3 trailer that shows Jill Duggar using a doppler to listen to the heartbeat of Jessa Duggar’s baby. Jill tells her sister that she hears what could be two separate heartbeats, hinting that Jessa may be pregnant with twins. However, as the Hollywood Gossip reported, Jessa already proved that she’s only pregnant with one baby by sharing a photo of her sonogram on Instagram.

Fans who are anxious to find out what’s wrong with Derick may finally get an answer during the January 30 episode of Counting On, “Bachelor Pad Makeover.” It’s episode description mentions a “wellness checkup.”

“Jinger goes to Laredo, Texas, with some of her siblings to give Jeremy’s bachelor pad a makeover, but they can’t agree on where to begin redecorating. Meanwhile, Derick, Jill and Israel get surprising news at their family wellness checkup.”

But could the “surprising news” actually be Jill Duggar’s pregnancy? She and Derick announced that they were expecting their second child last month.

“Children really are a wonderful blessing from God,” Jill and Derick told People. “Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

As Us Weekly reported, Jill Duggar desperately began trying to get pregnant after she and Derick Dillard returned home from the mission field. She said that she was going through “tons of pregnancy tests,” and she took three after she got a positive result just to make sure that she really was expecting.

Because Jill found out that she was expecting by using pregnancy tests, this makes it seem unlikely that her pregnancy is the “surprising news” mentioned in the Counting On episode.

Fans of the Duggar family will just have to wait until January 30 to find out whether Derick’s health issues will finally be addressed on Counting On.

