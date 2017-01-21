Jade Eggs: To Use Or Not To Use? Expert Calls Gwyneth Paltrow’s Libido-Enhancing Product A ‘Load Of Garbage’

Are jade eggs all that they’re all cracked up to be? A medical expert thinks they aren’t in a recent statement that sought to debunk the purported efficacy of the egg-shaped stones, which are sold via Gwyneth Paltrow’s online lifestyle publication Goop.

According to a report from NY Mag, the whole jade vagina egg phenomenon is just the latest in a trend of “overpriced minerals” becoming big hits with consumers despite their debatable merits. In December, a leather pouch with a rock inside sold at Nordstrom for a whopping $85, with the publication sarcastically describing it as a good product for “aesthetically minded doomsday preppers.” But the jade eggs Gwyneth Paltrow is promoting and selling on her website purportedly have some worthwhile benefits to their female users, and have become so popular that they recently sold out online.

A blog post on Goop offers more insight into the controversial jade and rose quartz stones, as the publication quoted beauty guru Shiva Rose as she talked in-depth about the eggs, how she learned about them, and what’s in it for women who choose to use them. In essence, the items are supposed to be placed in a woman’s vagina, with the purpose of improving their sex life and protecting them from certain illnesses.

“Jade eggs can help cultivate sexual energy, increase orgasm, balance the cycle, stimulate key reflexology around vaginal walls, tighten and tone, prevent uterine prolapse, increase control of the whole perineum and bladder, develop and clear chi pathways in the body, intensify feminine energy, and invigorate our life force. “It’s all about sexual potency, and even beauty—if your hormones are balanced, your skin will look better. It’s a holistic combination of things, where one benefit builds to another. Jade also takes away negativity and cleanses.”

Despite that glowing endorsement, a San Francisco gynecologist offered her take on jade eggs, writing a blog post that was cited and quoted in depth by the San Francisco Gate in a new report. As Dr. Jennifer Gunter describes them, the stones are the “biggest load of garbage” she’s ever seen selling on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website, and may do more harm than help to the women who use them. The eggs are priced at a rather premium $66 per unit.

“(Promoting the supposed benefits of jade eggs is) even worse than claiming bras cause cancer,” Gunter opined. “But hey, you aren’t one to let facts get in the way of profiting from snake oil.”

Referring to a point in the Goop article that claimed the eggs are capable of balancing hormones, Gunter commented that this is something that’s “biologically impossible.” But at the end of the day, the most risky aspect of the eggs is that they don’t just prove ineffective in enhancing a woman’s libido, but can also be dangerous to their health.

“As for the recommendation that women sleep with a jade egg in their vaginas I would like to point out that jade is porous which could allow bacteria to get inside and so the egg could act like a fomite. This is not good, in case you were wondering. It could be a risk factor for bacterial vaginosis or even the potentially deadly toxic shock syndrome.”

In an interview with Gizmodo, Gunter explained that there are simpler, more effective ways in which women can take advantage of the supposed benefits jade eggs have to offer, all without spending more than $60 on Gwyneth Paltrow’s website to buy one of these stones. She suggests that women do exercises designed to tighten and relax vaginal muscles, as opposed to using the eggs, which can potentially reverse the process and cause damage to the muscles.

