WWE Rumors And News: The Undertaker Royal Rumble 2017 Spoilers

It has been a confusing week for the WWE universe. In just one week The Undertaker, and 29 opponents, will take to the ring at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the Royal Rumble, WWE’s first big PPV of 2017. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, with AJ Styles and John Cena facing off for a championship bout, the smart money was initially on The Undertaker to win the 2017 Royal Rumble. The thinking was fairly straightforward. The winner of the Royal Rumble traditionally earns a championship bout at WrestleMania in April.

With Cena facing Styles for the World Championship bout at Royal Rumble, it seemed a certainty that The Undertaker would face the winner at WrestleMania. Let’s face it, The Undertaker has been one of the biggest names in WWE wrestling for over 25-years. The Deadman has lost only one WrestleMania bout in that time, despite competing on almost every occasion. The WWE universe would love to see The Undertaker head into retirement with another Royal Rumble win under his belt.

For some time, it looked as if the WWE intended to give The Undertaker the bout that WWE fans want to see. Pundits were so certain that The Undertaker would win the 2017 Royal Rumble, that the Deadman has been installed as a very short odds favorite by the bookmakers. Over the past week the picture has become a lot less clear. WWE chief, Vince McMahon, seems to have ruled out a match between The Undertaker and John Cena. According to Give Me Sport, McMahon has poured cold water on the idea of The Undertaker taking on Cena at any stage in 2017. McMahon apparently also suggests that The Undertaker won’t get a championship bout either.

So, What Is The Undertakers ‘Royal Rumble’ Role?

The WWE universe is well aware that The Undertaker has been a bit-part player for several years. The Undertaker’s popularity with fans over so many years, means that fans would love to see him get one more huge bout before he retires. WWE is an organization that provides an entertainment product, so to a degree, they need to give fans what they want to see. On the other hand, WWE is a business. Any business needs to secure its future, and recent WWE rumors suggest that The Undertaker’s role at both WrestleMania 33 and the 2017 Royal Rumble, could be to help launch the careers of the WWE’s new main roster stars.

According to Metro, WWE NXT star Samoa Joe is set to move up to the main roster, and is set to be introduced at the Royal Rumble. They suggest that Samoa Joe might even be set to win the event. Samoa Joe putting The Undertaker over the top rope at the Royal Rumble would certainly announce his arrival on the main WWE roster. Let’s remember that Samoa Joe may be new to WWE, but he has been a professional wrestler for 18-years.

With so much speculation about The Undertaker’s Royal Rumble role, the official WWE website may have dropped a huge spoiler on who might win the Royal Rumble. They are openly suggesting that Bill Goldberg could win the event. Of course, this is WWE, so anything could happen in the next seven-days.

Sky Sports reported that WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, would like to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Owens said that he is in Awe of The Undertaker and that he would love to face him.

“There are giant Superstars and facing one of them at WrestleMania would be a huge match – and who doesn’t want a huge match at WrestleMania? “If I had to narrow it down to one [to face at WrestleMania] it would be The Undertaker. He is synonymous with that event and I was always in awe of him – as a kid, teenager and adult.”

Other rumors have been suggesting that The Undertaker and Braun Strowman could meet at WrestleMania 33, and the Royal Rumble would be the perfect opportunity to set up that match. Strowman looks set to become the WWE’s favorite heel and a match against the Phenom would take Strowman to the next level. Perhaps the Undertaker’s role at Royal Rumble and beyond will become clearer after this week’s Monday Night Raw.

[Featured Image by Paul Abell/AP Images for WWE Corp]