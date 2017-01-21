‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11: Johnny Galecki Talks New Season As Cancellation Looms

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 may or may not premiere this fall, as CBS has yet to renew its hit comedy series. Also, all the original cast members’ contracts are up for renewal after the Season 10 finale in May. Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, recently weighed in on Season 11, saying that they were currently talking about the series’ future.

Johnny Galecki told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that The Big Bang Theory writers were confident that they could write beyond Season 10. The actor, however, did not talk about contract negotiations or confirm that CBS would renew the series for another season soon.

“We’re very much talking about [the show’s future] right now, and it seems that the writers are very confident and excited that they can write some more after this year, which is an incredible testament to them.”

The series, which is now midway through Season 10, was renewed for three seasons in March 2014. Broadcast channel CBS and Warner Bros. TV, the production house, are once again back to the negotiation table, discussing new license fee deal.

During the TCA winter press tour, CBS entertainment president Glenn Geller told Deadline that they were in negotiations with Warner Bros. He was “guardedly optimistic” about The Big Bang Theory Season 11.

“We are in negotiations. It is business as usual. These are going to be, I think, the normal tough negotiations when you in a situation like this but we are guardedly optimistic.”

Meanwhile, speaking of new contract negotiations with the cast, Geller said to Variety that they would want the three Big Bang Theory leads, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, to continue with the series.

“We want to get them all back. That’s the goal.”

Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are in negotiations to renew their contracts, according to Variety. Geller said that there was no “timetable” to close the contract renewal negotiations.

In 2014, the three actors’ contract talks went down to the wire, because of which The Big Bang Theory Season 8 production was pushed back from its original start date July 30 to August 8. Parsons, Cuoco and Galecki secured a fee of $1 million per episode during their last negotiations. All the actors, including Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, are expected to ask for a pay hike this time as well.

Leonard seeks advice from an unlikely love guru… Sheldon! Here's what to know about tonight's #BigBangTheory: https://t.co/mXqVIALWhn pic.twitter.com/1s8CDjSTwh — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) January 19, 2017

Moreover, it seems all the actors want to continue with the series beyond Season 10. In an interview with ET Canada, Jim Parsons said that he had no intention of leaving Big Bang Theory.

“Why would I? Leave all this?”

In March 2016, he told TV Line that he would not say no to another season of Big Bang Theory after Season 10.

“If the opportunity to go past Season 10 came up, I’d be very hard-pressed to tell you who [among the cast] might say no — if anybody would. I wouldn’t.”

Cuoco told TV Line that The Big Bang Theory Season 10 would not be the last season, adding that it was given that everyone would want to continue.

“I think it’s a given that we want to be here. That’s the overall consensus. It might be a sticky road, but if I have anything to do with it, we’d be here for much longer. That’s the goal.”

For CBS, The Big Bang Theory continues to be its highest rated scripted comedy series. Variety reported that Episode 13 of Season 10, which aired on January 19, scored a 3.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with 15.05 million viewers tuning in to watch the episode.

The series also bagged two trophies at the recently held People’s Choice Awards. Jim Parsons took home the Favorite Comedic TV Actor award, while the show won the Favorite Network TV Comedy trophy for the fifth time in a row.

Meanwhile, a prequel to Big Bang Theory called Sheldon is in the works at CBS. None of the current cast members will be joining the new show, which will focus on Sheldon Cooper’s younger version. Jim Parsons is part of the new show as an executive producer.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]