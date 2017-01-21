Beyonce, Other Stars Spend Trump Inauguration Day Singing Obama Praises

Beyonce spent the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the nation’s 45th president singing the praises of his outgoing predecessor.

The sultry singer joined the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Katy Perry in expressing their heartfelt gratitude to former President Obama and his family for their eight years in the White House.

“Thank you,” the singer who has met and performed for the Obamas on several occasions posted to social media, along with a picture of the proud and happy couple embracing near the Oval Office.

Other celebs sending similar messages to the outgoing first family included Halsey, Demi Lovato, John Legend and Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Finally, Rhianna seemed to sum up all the emotion and sentiment everyone was feeling with the sobering post, “Worse, breakup ever.”

In the days leading up to Trump’s official swearing in ceremony, the “If I Were A Boy” singer showed off her support for the post-inauguration, anti-Trump Women’s March planned for the Nation’s Capital and adjoining cities the day after the inauguration with a post to Facebook.

“Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, artists, and as activists,” she wrote. Beyonce is one of the founders for Chime for Change, which touts itself as a global initiative empowering women across the globe to be all they can be.

Organizers have stressed the march against Trump comes in direct response to some of fiery and often viewed as misogynistic language he openly expressed throughout his campaign in his stunning win over Democratic nominee and former first lady Hillary Clinton.

In all, at least 616 sister marches are scheduled across the world in as faraway places as Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Perry, Cher, Zendaya and Madonna are some of the big names who have vowed to be on hand for the D.C. demonstration.

Meanwhile, it’s been a growing season of social activism for Beyonce, who also spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the wake of the police involved killings of black men such as Michael Brown, Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin.

Her visual album Lemonade was somewhat of an ode to them with each of their mothers appearing in the video. During her 2016 Super Bowl halftime performance, her dancers also dressed in Black Panthers-inspired gear.

Beyonce and husband Jay Z were both strong supporters of Clinton in her often-bitter battle against Trump. In the days before Election Day, both performed at a rally for her in the critical swing state of Ohio.

At that event, dancers for Beyonce took the stage wearing pantsuits in honor of Clinton’s trademark attire and wearing t-shirts reading “I’m with her,” a shout out to all the struggle women have been forced to endure to gain the right to suffrage.

Beyonce later added, “there was a time when a woman’s opinion did not matter. If you were black, white, Mexican, Asian, Muslim, educated, poor or rich — if you were a woman, it did not matter. Less than 100 years ago, women did not have the right to vote. Look how far we’ve come from having no voice to being on the brink of making history.”

Before the evening was over, she and Jay Z both talked about being concerned about the direction of a country where their young daughter still has to grow up.

“This other guy—I don’t have any ill will toward him, but his conversation is divisive and that’s not an evolved soul to me,” Jay Z said back then. “He cannot be our president.”

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]