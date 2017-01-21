Brad Pitt Looks ‘Alarmingly Skinny’ In Rare Public Outing Since His Split From Angelina Jolie

Is Brad Pitt having health problems? Following a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes, the Allied star looked skinnier than ever at a charity event in Malibu over the weekend. Is the divorce with Angelina Jolie starting to take a toll on Pitt?

Life & Style Magazine is reporting that Pitt looked alarmingly frail while hanging out with Chris Cornell and Sting at the charity concert. Despite his thin frame, the actor took the stage at several moments during the concert and even introduced Cornell to fans, saying he is a “very, very good friend… someone I’ve known for quite a while and that I’m a huge fan of.”

According to Perez Hilton, Pitt was high in spirits throughout the charity concert, which was held at a private home in Malibu. Indeed, Pitt was nothing but smiles as he relaxed with friends.

“He was in a great mood,” a source stated. “He hung out with his peeps.”

NY Daily News reveals that Pitt also made a few jokes while onstage. When he introduced Sting to the audience, Pitt imitated the iconic singer and poked fun at his longstanding career.

“When I started my career back in, uh…,” Pitt said. “When I started making wine back in, uh … very good wine, by the way.”

The concert was hosted by Zach Galifianakis and featured quite the celebrity lineup. Apart from Pitt, Courteney Cox, Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, and Kaley Cuoco were also in attendance.

Pitt has kept a low profile ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September. His first appearance came at a screening for the movie Moonlight, where Pitt took the time to thank everyone for their continued support.

“It’s really sweet, everyone has been really kind out here. It’s really nice to have all the support,” he shared.

Brad Pitt then made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes to introduce Moonlight to the ceremony. Pitt looked visibly skinnier during his chat, which also garnered a standing ovation from his fellow Hollywood stars.

“I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time,” the Missouri native said after the divorce announcement.

While Pitt is clearly dealing with the fallout from the divorce, Celeb Buzz reports that Jolie is also in bad shape. The actress is reportedly going through a mental breakdown and is trying her best to reconcile with Pitt.

“[Jolie is] calling [Pitt] and telling him how much she loves and misses him… Then she suddenly flips and lashes out at him again,” an insider revealed.

The estranged couple have been locked in a battle for the custody of their six children – Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and twins Vivienne and Knox. The two were married for two years before calling it quits last year.

Jolie requested full physical custody of the kids when she filed her original petition. Pitt, meanwhile, was accused of child abuse involving an incident on a private plane with Maddox. The actor was later cleared of all the allegations and is currently seeking joint custody.

Despite months of mudslinging back-and-forth, Jolie and Pitt released a joint statement earlier this month. The statement confirmed reports that Jolie and Pitt agreed to seal their divorce documents and keep everything out of the public eye.

It isn’t clear if Pitt and Jolie are close to finalizing their divorce and moving on with their lives. Based on Pitt’s recent weight loss, the divorce is clearly taking a toll on all the parties involved.

