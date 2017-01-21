Rihanna Allegedly Slams Jennifer Lopez As ‘Desperate’ Amid Drake Publicity Stunt Claims

Rihanna has allegedly been telling friends that she thinks former friend Jennifer Lopez is “desperate” as rumors continue to swirl that her supposed romance with Drake is nothing but a publicity stunt.

According to In Touch Weekly, a source close to Rihanna revealed that she recently threw a serious diss at Lopez as the rumors continue to swirl around herself and Drake, allegedly referring to Jennifer as “desperate.”

An insider alleged to the site that Rihanna, who split with the rapper in October after reportedly dating exclusively for several months, supposedly put Jennifer on serious blast after rumors began to circulate that she was dating Drake while reports continue to claim that their so-called romance is all a publicity stunt.

The site’s inside source claimed that Rihanna “branded [Jennifer] a traitor” when the Drake romance headlines first began to circulate last month and supposedly can’t believe that her friend would date her former boyfriend, for real or for publicity.

“Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She’s even confided in [Lopez] about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years,” continued the insider of Rihanna’s reaction to the dating reports surrounding the duo in recent weeks. “Rihanna is very hurt.”

The Drake and Jennifer publicity stunt rumors began to circulate once again this week after Lopez opened up about her supposed romance with the rapper, coyly admitting that the two have in fact been working on new music together.

“[Drake] just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ll see if it’s on his next album,” Jennifer recently told Entertainment Tonight following Rihanna’s apparent diss, which a number of fans claimed could have been Lopez’s way of cryptically confirming the publicity stunt accusations.

Though Jennifer and Drake are yet to officially respond to Rihanna’s alleged diss amid the latest round of publicity stunt claims, Page Six reported earlier this month that their romance – which supposedly began just weeks after he split with Rihanna – was “fake” and an act to promote their upcoming duet.

“This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together,” a source alleged of Jennifer Lopez and Drake amid Rihanna’s latest diss. “If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”

But while Lopez and Drake are yet to comment on the reports, Rihanna has been making it pretty clear on social media that she’s not exactly happy about Jennifer and Drake’s recent headlines, be they be really dating or together for publicity.

Earlier this month, Rihanna appeared to throw a serious diss Drake’s way on Instagram, joking about his love of athletes while replying to a post by a friend.

According to AllHipHop.com, Rihanna allegedly seriously called out her former boyfriend in a comment posted on a meme that read, “Your #MCM be knocking over girls in the VIP to stand next to rappers.”

Baller Alert then posted a screen shot of Rihanna’s alleged response to the post following her apparent Lopez slam, which a number of fans claimed was her way of dissing Drake who People reported last year she had supposedly been “secretly dating for months.”

The screen shot uploaded by the site showed Rihanna allegedly commented on the upload with a crying face emoji “and athletes,” which a slew of fans claimed was a diss at her ex amid the Jennifer dating rumors as the “Hotline Bling” rapper is known to have a penchant for athletes.

But it wasn’t just Rihanna’s athletes diss that got fans believing the singer was making her feelings about Drake and Jennifer known, as Teen Vogue reported in December that Rihanna actually unfollowed Lopez on Instagram after she posted a photo of herself and Drake embracing.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]