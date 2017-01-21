‘This Is Us’ Renewed For Two More Seasons, Cast Gushes Over Milo Ventimiglia

NBC’s new drama This Is Us has been renewed for two additional seasons, meaning that we will get to spend even more time with the Pearson family.

NBC made the renewal announcement on Wednesday, and soon after, the show’s starts Milo Ventimiglia, who plays the Pearson patriarch Jack, and Mandy Moore, who plays his wife Rebecca, spoke to Entertainment Weekly during a Facebook Live chat to share their excitement with their fans.

“Who’s excited for 36 more episodes of This Is Us? We’re very excited,” Ventimiglia said. “We’re going to be with you for a while.”

Fact: The This Is Us cast loves Milo Ventimiglia as much as you love Milo Ventimiglia. https://t.co/uLnuTCeVwE pic.twitter.com/FG9gJIAm59 — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2017

Moore added: “Hope you’re not sick of us yet. We’re not going anywhere.”

Series creator Dan Fogelman says he already has ideas for the next two seasons, which will each consist of 18 episodes.

“I know where the show goes,” he said during. “I have a number of seasons in my brain, and we’ll see as get there. In success, people are always going to want more, and in failure, people are going to want maybe less.”

For those who have been following This Is Us from the beginning, they already know that Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jack eventually dies. However, despite his character’s death, the unique structure of the show, with its time jumps from past to present, will keep Milo around for quite some time. Following the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour, where NBC made their renewal announcement, the This Is Us co-stars gushed over Ventimiglia, calling him the “captain” of the group, according to E! News.

“He’s the best captain of any ship,” Chrissy Metz, who plays Ventimiglia’s grown on-screen daughter Kate Pearson said. “I am so grateful for his friendship, for his advice, for his knowledge. And he does it without ego. When I say I have this connection to him, it’s honest.”

“He’s really one of the best human beings I’ve met in my life, truly,” Sterling K. Brown, who stars as Milo’s adopted son, added.

Mandy Moore echoed Milo’s praises, and had nothing but nice things to say about her on-screen husband.

“He’s the one that galvanizes everyone to hang out together. Somehow information makes its way to him first,” she said. “I’m surprised he didn’t know about the pick-up before any of us. He’s that guy. He knows everyone. Everybody loves him. He talks to everybody.”

‘This Is Us’ fans think they finally know what Miguel did https://t.co/YluSuKUGtS pic.twitter.com/LEjU56KWMf — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 21, 2017

Milo returned the love for his castmates, and was incredibly excited to find out he would be working with this amazing group of actors for at least two more seasons.

“I’ve done a lot of work and I’ve been around a lot of talented kind people, and it’s just one of those things where I think to myself, ‘Damn it, I’m here again with the kindest and most talented,'” he said. “To know that we’re going to be her for a little while doing this is, of course, just really exciting.”

The people have spoken. #ThisIsUs took home the @PeoplesChoice Award for Favorite New TV Drama! pic.twitter.com/d9TaeJPX7M — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 19, 2017

He added of being called a leader, “So, if you know anything about the structure of production, they’ll have a department head. I’ve kind of been coined the acting department head. So, I guess means I’ve got to give the good news and the bad news, as well as make sure there’s support and everybody’s heard. Again, I’m lucky to be around this talented group of people.”

This Is Us airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]