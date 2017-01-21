Travis Fimmel To Star As Wyatt Earp In History Channel’s New Anthology Series About Sinner And Anti-Heroes

Fans of Vikings who are missing main character, Ragnar Lothbrok, will be glad to know that A & E Network has just joined forces with the actor who played Ragnar, Travis Fimmel, for a new scripted anthology series for the History Channel.

Travis Fimmel approached the A& E Network with his idea. As yet, the series is untitled, but Fimmel wants to bring Wyatt Earp and other iconic sinners and anti-heroes from history to life in the new anthology series. Travis has written the first episode so far and will star as Wyatt Earp as well as act as executive producer for the series. A & E Network and History Channel will work in association with Atlas Entertainment and Imperative Entertainment, alongside Charles Roven and Alex Gartner as executive producers. Travis has been previously teamed with Atlas Entertainment in the movie adaptation, Warcraft, released last year.

So far there is only information on the first installment of this series, which will feature Wyatt Earp. As yet, no information have been given as to which other “sinner and anti-heroes” will be included in the anthology series.

A & E Network released the following information about the new series starring Travis Fimmel.

“The first installment of the series would focus on the true story of Wyatt Earp, from his days in the violent Dodge City and his complex relationships with Doc Holliday and Bat Masterson, to the real story of what happened during the legendary gunfight at the OK Corral.”

“I’ve always been fascinated with what motivates people’s transgressions and the scandalous journey into infamy,” said Fimmel, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to re-examine stories people think they know without the rose-colored glasses of Hollywood and let the audience decide for themselves if people like Wyatt Earp were sinners or victims of life circumstances.”

Travis Fimmel recently brought the famous Viking, Ragnar Lothbrok to life in History Channel’s Vikings, a role that was initially only supposed to last for one season. However, according to the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, when interviewed by Screener, the role expanded once Hirst realized just what he had been given, including the talent of actors such as Travis Fimmel.

“The whole thing changed from when I first pitched the show. When Travis joined the show all he got were the first three episodes and my initial bible, and in my initial bible Ragnar died at the end of Season 1! [Laughs] Obviously when I realized what I had and the stories I needed to tell and the actors I had, that opened up completely. I knew sooner or later I had to confront the death of Ragnar — and what made it worse is I then spent another four years with the character, and with Travis.”

History Channel are also happy to be working with Travis Fimmel again. Arturo Interian, Senior Vice President of Scripted Programming for History Channel released the following statement.

“Travis is a remarkable actor and we’re honored to continue our relationship with him after his recent magnetic performance on Vikings. Just as Travis brought a completely fresh and unexpected approach to his character Ragnar Lothbrok, this would be an unconventional portrayal of Earp like you’ve never seen. We intend to capture the violent spirit of the great Sergio Leone films through telling the true story of criminal turned lawman.”

As yet, there is no release date for this new project involving History Channel and Travis Fimmel.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]