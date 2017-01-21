Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017: Full List Of SAG Awards Nominees

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is a highly regarded and unique awards show that exclusively honors performers. During the ceremony, 13 awards for acting in film and television are presented to those who have given their best performances; sometimes it’s individual performances, while others are awarded for collaborations.

Unlike most awards shows, the SAG Awards will not have a host in order to provide their complete focus on those who will be accepting the awards.

“We chose to not have a host was because we didn’t want the time taken away from the people we were honoring. Our show is just two hours long,” producer Kathy Connell said during a 2013 interview, according to Refinery29. “We wanted the whole evening to be about the actors and not about one personality.”

Some notable nominees are Denzel Washington (Fences), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Natalie Portman (Jackie), and Emily Blunt (The Girl On The Train).

Check out the full list of 2017 SAG Awards nominees below.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton,Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble

Game of Thrones

Daredevil

Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

The 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air Sunday, January 29, on TBS and TNT.

