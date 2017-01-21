2NE1’s Minzy Shares Disappointment For Being Unaware Of ‘Goodbye’, Reunion Still Possible Despite Controversies

2NE1 former member Gong Minzy talks about her disappointment for being excluded in the girl group’s final track, “Goodbye.” Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the phenomenal KPop girl group could possibly reunite in the near future as hinted by its founder Yang Hyun Suk.

On Thursday, January 19, 2NE1’s Minzy opened up about her thoughts on the group’s farewell song, “Goodbye.” According to Billboard, the youngest member of the Kpop girl group was disappointed for being unaware that the girls were releasing a new recording of the song. This is despite the fact that she was featured in the official promotional picture for the said track. The singer took to Instagram and vented out her feelings.

“It’s a shame that I had to find out 2NE1 will be releasing their final [song] through a news article. This is very unfortunate as I was previously a member of the group 2NE1.”

It can be recalled that Minzy left 2NE1 April last year and joined Music Works to pursue a solo career. After her departure, the remaining trio – CL, Dara, and Park Bom – originally planned to continue as a group and were even rumored to release a new album. However, things took a different turn as YG Entertainment suddenly announced 2NE1’s disbandment in November. The agency also revealed some of the reasons why 2NE1 had to break up, including Minzy’s exit from the group and Park Bom’s unrenewed contract after her drug-related scandal.

“When Minzy left to transfer to another company, I wanted to protect 2NE1. The decision to disband 2NE1 was because I felt that Park Bom’s mental health was not good,” Yang Hyun Suk pointed out.

Meanwhile, 2NE1’s leader, CL, also revealed that she tried her best to make things work for the group and even went as far as postponing her solo music career in the U.S. Unfortunately, things “fell apart.”

“And I hope you all know, YG, the members & I, we all really tried to make things work. I left everything behind and was in Korea all summer working on our album, but it fell apart…tough times…”

The members of the group – CL, Dara, Park Bom, and Minzy – are currently busy with their respective projects after the announcement of their controversial disbandment. CL officially launched her solo music career in the U.S. and is doing quite well so far. Her first U.S. single, “Lifted,” has gained positive feedback and even made it to Billboard’s Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Dara, 32, recently appeared as a guest judge in a Philippine reality singing competition Pinoy Boyband Superstar and also featured in numerous TV commercials in the said country. She is also set to star in the upcoming film One Step.

On the other hand, Park Bom, who went on hiatus on social media, recently returned looking good as ever and is all set for her next projects. As for Minzy, the singer is expected to return as a solo artist under the name Minzy Kong. She will also take part in KBS’ Slam Dunk Unnies for its second season airing next month.

Despite all the controversies, 2NE1 might still be able to pull off the much-awaited reunion in the near future as hinted by Yang Hyun Suk. The 47-year-old CEO is optimistic that it will not take long for 2NE1 to get together again as a group.

“I’m not sure what they will be doing, but maybe they could come together again like S.E.S did. If they do though, I don’t think their break time will be as long as S.E.S’s was.”

Check out 2NE1’s farewell song “Goodbye” music video which already surpassed 1 million views on YouTube just hours after it was uploaded.

[Featured Image by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images]