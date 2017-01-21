Barron Trump Will Be America’s ‘First Homeschool Shooter,’ ‘SNL’ Writer Says

Barron Trump, the newly appointed President Trump’s 10-year-old son, has not escaped the political heat and protests of a volatile inauguration day. The youngest son of Donald and First Lady Melania Trump began trending for fairly innocuous reasons earlier on Friday, Jan. 20.

Media outlets seized on an adorable exchange between Uncle Barron and his baby nephew playing peek-a-boo with each other.

So far, so good.

Then Trump’s longtime nemesis Saturday Night Live, which the president actually hosted at one point during the primaries but has since blasted him every week, took aim.

Particularly it was SNL writer Katie Rich and her chosen mode of attack was one familiar to the Trump family — Twitter. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Rich had this to say.

“Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

The original tweet is provided below courtesy of the IJReview.

It did not take long for the critics to respond, attacking Rich’s tweet, and her personally, as “vile” and “disgusting.”

Even fans of the show on Twitter have had a difficult time defending it, with one noting that even if Katie’s point was to draw sympathy for Barron Trump at having to grow up with Donald and Melania as parents, the mode of delivery was too crude to be “draped around the neck of a 10-year-old kid.”

The response has been a difficult one for Rich to cope with as her Twitter account went from being public earlier in the day to becoming one of those “protected tweets” accounts where the user has to verify each follower before they are allowed to see any content on her stream.

Neither Melania nor Donald Trump have responded to the tweet at the time of this post, though that is unlikely to last for long.

The president is a known counterpuncher, and after polling his guests at the Inaugural Ball on Friday night, he is unlikely to hang it up.

Beyond the tweets, however, Melania Trump is a fierce defender of the family’s image, having gone after some news outlets during the election season for posting unverified and unfounded stories. In fact, one of the biggest stories implied that Barron Trump had autism. (Not true at all, but Trump’s opponents did seize on it.)

This is one of those cases where Rich might want to hear from the president before she does Barron’s mother.

While Donald Trump has certainly taken a lot of shots at Saturday Night Live over the last few months, there is a longstanding tradition that the media and those in the public eye are supposed to adhere to — leave kids out of it.

Even those who don’t believe family is completely off limits tend to err on the side of caution with children. That said, the shots at Barron Trump are not unique.

Chelsea Clinton, for instance, was the butt of several jokes — some even by SNL — about her appearance when President Bill Clinton was first sworn into office.

Likewise, Sasha and Malia Obama fell under conservative microscopes — more as they moved into their teen years.

While it is not uncommon for someone to take a shot at a president’s kid, it is always usually condemned, and Rich’s comment about Barron Trump is no exception.

But what do you think, readers?

Did Katie Rich go too far in targeting Barron Trump, and do you think SNL will terminate her for doing so? Regardless, do you think the tweet will be addressed on Saturday’s (Jan. 21) episode? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Shutterstock]