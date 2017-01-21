WWE News: Triple H Gives Major Update About His WWE Return, Issues Stern Warning To Seth Rollins

As a performer on WWE television, Triple H has been a ghost for most of the past year. The Game lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania 32. After that, he vanished into thin air for four months. HHH’s return to WWE television during the Fatal Four Way to determine the new WWE Universal Champion back in August set Raw on a chain of events that has gotten us to the present day.

Triple H cost Roman Reigns the match, betrayed his protege Seth Rollins, and ensured the WWE Universal Championship would fall into the hands of Kevin Owens. Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble, Owens and Reigns are still competing for the title, and Rollins is still seeking an explanation and retribution for Triple H’s actions many months ago. There is a lot of speculation about WWE’s plans for the HHH vs. Rollins feud heading into Wrestlemania 33.

The Architect has been calling out The Game for the past few weeks trying to entice Triple H to confront him and explain his actions. Triple H was noticeably absent from Raw last week after starting the rumor that he could be returning to WWE television. WWE officials simply wanted to reignite the fans’ interest for HHH’s return to Raw, which is happening sooner rather than later. Even HHH sent out a message to Seth Rollins recently.

As Wrestlemania 33 gets closer by the day, the speculation continues to run wild about Triple H’s return to WWE television and if The Architect vs. The Game is happening on the grandest stage of them all. During a recent interview with FOX Sports, Triple H gave Seth Rollins the following warning about calling him out.

“Look, sometimes you just go to the obvious places, and you go out in front of the camera and you try to call a guy out and appeal to his manhood that he will come out and fight you like a man. None of that stuff bothers me. I’m okay with not getting my suit dirty and just sitting in the back a little bit. “But at some point in time, be careful what you wish for.”

Obviously, Triple H is in character attempting to demonstrate to Seth Rollins that he is a patient man. He’s The Game, so he’s the one in control of the situation. His intent is to force Rollins into desperation. Like the WWE Universe, Seth wants answers. The longer HHH makes us wait for those answers, the more control over the situation he will have by Wrestlemania. On paper, it’s a logical strategy for WWE to use while they delay Triple H’s return to WWE television. However, Triple H will be back on Raw, “At some point in time.”

It’s been reported that Triple H could make his WWE return during the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. He could create a distraction that would cost Rollins the Royal Rumble match. The Game could also enter the match himself like he did last year. If the rivalry between the two men is going to happen at Wrestlemania 33, the ball should get rolling on their feud sooner rather than later. The WWE Universe is getting tired of waiting.

Apparently, the reason why WWE officials kept Triple H off Raw for so long was because they had the shock factor after his interference in the Fatal Four Way back in August. They didn’t want to waste that or feature The Game on WWE television while the NFL had Monday Night Football or the presidential election was in competition with Raw for ratings. It’s January, so WWE feels much better about HHH being on television.

A huge confrontation between Rollins and Triple H is inevitable. Their match at Wrestlemania 33 may not be, but WWE officials are doing their best to ensure that Rollins becomes one of WWE’s top babyfaces as a result of the conflict with HHH in the long term. The WWE Universe just needs to be patient for the payoff.

