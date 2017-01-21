‘The Walking Dead’s’ Daryl Dixon Is ‘In Kill Mode’ This February But Norman Reedus Is Busy Elsewhere

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus is already on break. TWD filming is apparently over for the season, by early January. Meanwhile, Daryl Dixon has vowed to break bad in Season 7B which doesn’t air until February.

The Walking Dead is filmed months in advance of airing. Daryl Dixon and other TWD stars are enjoying a long hiatus from the show, even before Season 7B begins.

Norman Reedus who stars as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead celebrated his birthday on January 6 by purchasing a house for his mother. Wasn’t that a sweet gesture? Norman Reedus also aided in a huge fundraiser for a pediatric cancer cause this month, according to Comic Book.

Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview his The Walking Dead character Daryl Dixon was really fed up with Negan on TWD.

“He [Norman Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon] wants revenge. He’s ready to fight. When he goes back in that last episode and hands Rick back his stuff, it was like, ‘Let’s go! Let’s go beat this guy up. Let’s go take what’s ours and fight this monster.’ So, you know, he’s in kill mode.”

When Norman Reedus refers to the “last episode” he means The Walking Dead’s mid-season finale. It must be hard for Norman Reedus and other The Walking Dead stars not to give too many spoilers and remember which episodes the fans have seen most recently.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus explains to Entertainment Weekly just how Daryl Dixon feels about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Negan.

“I feel like he [Daryl Dixon] spent his time in the hole thinking about Glenn and thinking about Abraham. He took it very personal and felt like it was his fault and he was deserving what he was getting. Now he’s ready to get revenge. He’s ready to go kill everybody.”

Despite Norman Reedus’ close friendship with Jeffrey Dean Morgan in real life, Norman Reedus cannot show any of that when he is portraying Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead. Daryl hates Negan passionately because Negan killed Glenn and Abraham as well as torturing Daryl. Now Negan’s going to be sorry for that.

“I think you’re going to start to see a little fear in that bad guy’s eyes. He’s been walking tall long enough wielding his little toy bat around. Time to bring that guy down a notch.”

Even though Daryl Dixon hates Negan, Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are the best of friends. They live next door to each other in Georgia, where The Walking Dead is filmed, and frequently ride their motorcycles together on the country roads near their Georgia homes. See the full story on the Inquisitr.

It is hard for fans and critics to really grasp how far ahead The Walking Dead is filmed, but 7B must be completed already, even before a single episode of 7B airs. While that might make producers feel safe, having the whole half season shot before it even airs an episode, that plan doesn’t really allow for a reaction to criticism.

The Walking Dead, with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln, drew a lot of criticism for their Season 7 premiere. In that episode, Negan brutally murdered the beloved characters, Glenn and Abraham, with a ball wrapped in barbed wire. Watch these fans react in the video below.

Some Norman Reedus fans were just relieved it wasn’t Daryl Dixon, but still, most The Walking Dead fans were almost equally attached to Glenn. Perhaps that is what made the horrifically violent scenes even more unpalatable. At any rate, the show’s ratings dropped this season.

The Walking Dead Season 7A scenes were groundbreaking in the gore aspect, even for The Walking Dead. Even though the scene was identical to the comic book, it did look more shocking in live action. Some critics said it went too far.

The Walking Dead’s critics insisted TWD should slack off on the violence, but they probably had no idea how far ahead the filming runs. By the time they saw The Walking Dead’s Season 7, Episode 1, the filming for Season 7A was complete, and it is possible that the film crew were already into 7B.

Norman Reedus and the other The Walking Dead stars are enjoying some time off right now. If critics have any more advice it will have to wait till Season 8 to be implemented.

Norman Reedus went to a Knicks game with Kevin Bacon on January 9, according to Fansided, Norman Reedus, went to see the New York Knicks play New Orleans at Madison Square Garden, with Kevin Bacon and his daughter. The game was held on January 9, according to the NBA. Probably, 7B was already completely filmed by then.

Some fans and critics felt The Walking Dead Season 7 premiere went too far. One article even called the premiere “torture porn,” according to Forbes.

Now, The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus says Daryl Dixon was ready to kill, going into 7B. Is Daryl Dixon going to have to pull his punches with Negan, because of new insight yielded by TWD critics?

The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd might tell Norman Reedus to hold Daryl Dixon back a bit because AMC is taking those criticisms seriously. Hurd told Forbes that while a lot of the filming was already done, the show did “tone down” the gore in episodes they had not filmed yet.

“We were able to look at the feedback on the level of violence. We did tone it down for episodes we were still filming for later on in the season. This is not a show that is torture porn. we don’t cross that line.”

While The Walking Dead’s premiere was rather extreme, as explained by Forbes, The Walking Dead fans usually love the gore. Fans of The Walking Dead have complained about censorship of language that was used in the graphic novel upon which the series is based.

The Walking Dead and Norman Reedus fans want to see Daryl Dixon just as ruthless as the writers and directors can imagine. It was the death of beloved characters that may have gone too far if indeed any of it did. Some fans obviously found Episode 1 rather shocking. Could TWD perhaps traumatize impressionable viewers?

The gore fest that is The Walking Dead is what most fans want, so was it the hopelessness of Season 7A, or the extreme nature of the gore, or perhaps just the abrupt change in the storyline that caused the drop in ratings for The Walking Dead in Season 7.

Will The Walking Dead censor Norman Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon’s bloody revenge?

