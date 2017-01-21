Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Curves In New ‘Dark Beauty’ Lingerie Collection

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is baring it all for her latest project, a lingerie collection with Addition Elle.

The 28-year-old appeared on the brand’s Instagram account as it announced the collaboration with a sexy photo. The brand labeled Graham’s image as “dramatic, unexpected and just as sexy as ever” as it worked to promote the new line.

Fans were also excited about the post as they commented on Ashley’s photo.

“Omgggg this looks amazing! Can’t wait!”

Other Instagram users said they’ve started buying pieces from the collection and love how the lingerie makes them look and feel.

“I already bought 6 pieces of the collection and thinking of picking up the rest!!! It looks great and makes me feel so sexy!”

@theashleygraham NEW Dark Beauty Lingerie collection got us like ???????? ???????? !! Dramatic, unexpected and just as sexy as ever. SLAY ???? A photo posted by Addition Elle (@additionelle) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Addition Elle shared Ashley’s latest venture on its website as it states sexy is a state of mind. It appears Graham had a hand in designing the pieces as well, according to the brand’s statement.

“Sexy is a state of mind and plus-size supermodel and lingerie-designer, Ashley Graham, wants to share her sexy vision for lingerie! Featuring luxurious, sensual details, Ashley’s collection features lingerie that’s meant to be seen.”

Fans can expect to spend anywhere from $30 to $95 for the lingerie in Graham’s collection. The model is pictured above in the Leopard Lace Garter Slip that’s priced at $95. However, women can also purchase pieces as a set. Addition Elle also labeled certain looks as “runway,” meaning Graham rocked the piece on the catwalk.

The lingerie is sized for curvy women, starting at size X and running through size 4X. It seems Ashley is set on designing apparel for curvy women as she also seeks to abolish the term “plus-size.” Cosmo reported on Graham’s feelings about the term as she sees it as a word that divides women and works to do away with the label.

“I don’t like the term ‘plus-size.’ It’s just not helping women. I’m ready to get rid of it. If you have to label me, I like to be called ‘curvy—sexylicious.'”

Speaking of labeling, the Huffington Post covered Graham’s latest lingerie collection as the site labels the looks “seductive” as it’s launched just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ashley Graham has released her Dark Beauty collection for Addition Elle, and let us tell you: it’s seductive.”

The article also states that this is Graham’s 12th season with the retailer as she collabs on yet another lingerie collection.

“Entering her 12th season with Canada’s leading plus-size retailer, the ‘size sexy’ supermodel is back and modelling a line full of delicate lace trimmings, racy zippers, sultry bows and a whole lot of comfort.”

The site also quoted an Addition Elle representative as they discussed what Ashley offers women and the brand.

“Ashley is an inspiration to all women with her body positivity message exuding confidence that is reflected in her lingerie line with Addition Elle.”

The Huffington Post also included several shots from the Dark Beauty lingerie shoot as the site went behind-the-scenes of the intriguing them.

“The whole masquerade-themed photo shoot is very ‘Fifty Shades Darker,’ which, of course, is perfect considering the highly anticipated film comes out just in time for, you guessed it, Valentine’s Day.”

And while it seems Ashley’s Dark Beauty collection is going over well with fans, some have weighed in with suggestions for the model’s other Addition Elle clothing. On post featuring Graham’s lace bralette from another collection, Instagram users commented to say the brand needs to offer the intimates in a wider range of sizes.

“…some of us are 40-42 B cups can you at least make these beautiful collections in our size as well”

It seems Graham’s apparel is so popular, that women of all shapes and sizes want to get in on the action. It’ll be interesting to see if she listens to her fans and expands the sizes of her collections in the future.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]