Khloe Kardashian Fears Weight Gain Amid Pregnancy Reports: Tristan Thompson Having Another Baby?

Khloe Kardashian fears the idea of gaining weight now that she’s actively wanting to start trying for a baby with Tristan Thompson, it has been alleged.

The reality star, who has been dating her NBA star boyfriend for the past four months, is said to have made the next move in the relationship, with Tristan being very open to the idea of starting a family with Kardashian.

The 32-year-old has wanted a family of her own for as long as she can remember, and considering how well her romance has been going with Thompson, Khloe Kardashian has no doubts in her mind that he’s the one she’ll be spending the rest of her life with.

It is stressed, however, that the TV personality isn’t fond of having to gain a significant amount of weight once she finds out that she’s pregnant with her first child, a source tells Hollywood Life.

Khloe Kardashian has worked tremendously hard to get the body that she has, having dedicated the last three years to nothing but intense workouts and a healthy diet. She’s extremely proud of herself and can’t imagine herself losing her toned figure.

Having openly admitted to being bullied for her weight in the past, an insider adds that Khloe would do anything to have a family with Tristan, but the idea of eating more than she would on a regular day is freaking her out.

Khloe loves the body that she has and firmly knows how hard it was to get to this point — changing her diet and adjusting to a new workout plan is absolutely heartbreaking to the socialite, particularly because she’s vowed to keep up with her healthy lifestyle under any circumstances.

Of course, when Kardashian is pregnant with her child, she won’t be able to do the intense workouts anymore, her toned abs will disappear, and she’ll be significantly heavier — none of these things are appealing or satisfying to Khloe, Hollywood Life claims.

“Khloe’s actually started worrying about what pregnancy will do to her body,” the source gushed. “She’s in the best shape of her life right now and she has worked so hard for it. Gaining a bunch of weight for a pregnancy is terrifying.”

According to reports, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan have had endless talks about their future together, and from what The Hollywood Gossip has gathered, both of them are on the same page when it comes to starting a family and getting married in the near future.

The duo is obsessed with one another and things couldn’t be better. If gaining weight and losing her toned figure means she’ll have a healthy baby, then Khloe is obviously is certainly not going to let that stop her from finally being a mother — the idea is just traumatizing to her.

As seen on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian struggled to deal with the hateful comments from social media users who would brand her as the unattractive sister out of all the siblings.

Khloe was also very open about her experience as a teenager, where she was often teased for being much bigger than the likes of Kim and Kourtney, who always had rather petite figures compared to the 32-year-old.

It more or less seems as if Khloe fears she could potentially struggle to get her amazing figure back, the one she’s worked so hard for. With that being said, she knows that having a baby is the ultimate blessing — especially when it’s with the supposed love of her life.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian is overreacting about her comments regarding the weight gain during pregnancy?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]