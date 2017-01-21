Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Touring Together Ahead Of Singer’s New Album Release?

Selena Gomez is allegedly planning to support The Weeknd on his forthcoming world tour, having somewhat confirmed reports that she’s dating the R&B singer.

Gomez, who has been seeing the “Starboy” hitmaker, real name Abel Tesfaye, for the past two months, has assured family and friends that she’s the happiest she’s been in years — her new beau has definitely brought out the best in her, an insider adds.

Selena wants to go on tour with The Weeknd next month because she supposedly thinks it’ll solidify their relationship. They’ve only been dating for two months, so if Selena wasn’t going to follow her man on his lengthy tour, they would consequently be apart from one another for months on end.

With the relationship being so fresh, Selena Gomez wants to be near The Weeknd, who Hollywood Life claims is totally down with the idea of having his girlfriend accompany him across the world.

Fans should keep in mind, however, that Selena joining the tour does not mean she’ll be performing with her beau — according to the source, at least. Gomez will spend most of her time backstage, cheering her rumored man on as he performs to tens of thousands of fans.

“Not only would [Selena] like to join him on tour but she would also like to join him on tour to perform with him or even open up for him on some dates,” the source explained.

“But he is currently only OK with her just joining him on stage occasionally or mostly just traveling with him. He would rather keep the people performing with him the already announced performers of Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert.”

It’s also been revealed that Selena Gomez has been working on her follow-up to her previous album, Revival. As of yet, the singer has not mentioned an actual release date for the new record, but from what’s been gathered by sources, Interscope Records, her record label, is hoping to distribute the body of work sometime this year.

Does this mean there could potentially be a collaboration with The Weeknd in the works?

Yes, according to sources. Selena has been spending a lot of time in the studio, getting her next album ready for her fans, and now that she’s seemingly found herself in a relationship with one of the biggest singers in the world, it’s more than likely that the twosome will duet on a track together.

Again, it’s unclear when the former Disney Channel star plans to release her new music, but fans should be on the lookout for a potential announcement in the next couple of weeks.

News of Selena Gomez wanting to join her boyfriend on his world tour comes just one week after reports claimed that Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, was outraged to find out about the couple’s romance.

According to Us Weekly, Bella was livid because she had more or less looked at Selena as a family friend. Gomez and Hadid’s sister, Gigi, are the best of friends, so for the 24-year-old not to even make the effort in reaching out to Bella and giving her a heads-up apparently infuriated her beyond belief.

Bella has vowed never to speak with Selena again, Mirror adds, calling her a backstabber and a traitor. It’s even being said that Gomez could potentially be forced out of the Taylor Swift-led girl squad over fears that her relationship with The Weeknd is going to cause conflict between certain members of the group — particularly Bella and Gigi.

What are your thoughts about Selena and her new beau? Do you think they will last?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]