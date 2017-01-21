Blac Chyna Wedding On Hold: Wants Second Baby With Rob Kardashian Amid ‘KUWTK’ Feud

Blac Chyna is ready to have another child with Rob Kardashian, it has been alleged.

The former stripper, who has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Rob Kardashian for the past 12 months, has reportedly come to the decision that she wants to expand her family, and instead of waiting until after she’s married her fiance, Blac’s already making baby number 2 her main priority.

According to Radar Online, Blac Chyna has thrown all of her initial plans to the side so that she can fully commit herself to the idea of having yet another baby, evidently meaning that she’ll have to delay her wedding to Kardashian, which was initially planned for April.

It was alleged that Blac and Rob would document their big day for reality TV. The duo is currently filming the second series of their hit show, Rob & Chyna, and while producers would have thought that they were filming the couple’s journey to their wedding day, it now seems as if the storyline has changed and Chyna wants to focus more on her plans to conceive another child.

A source for Radar Online fails to mention why Blac Chyna reportedly decided to change her mind on the wedding and opt for another child instead, but according to the insider, “Chyna really, really wants to have another baby right away. She does not want to wait until after the wedding. She wants that baby now!”

And, as expected from the sock designer’s siblings, “At this point, Rob’s family just really thinks that Blac Chyna is something else.”

As previously revealed, Blac Chyna has not been getting along with Rob’s sisters, it’s been alleged. The likes of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe were furious to learn about Blac’s supposed vicious attack on their brother during an argument that started over Rob claiming she had evidence to prove Blac had cheated on him.

TMZ noted at the time that Chyna became enraged by the accusations and physically abused Rob. Fortunately for the troubled TV star, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, stepped in and pulled Blac away from Rob, which resulted in the 28-year-old announcing she was ending the toxic relationship for good.

Of course, just a week later, the twosome reconciled, but as stressed by sources, the Kardashians had become sick and tired of the drama between Rob and Blac Chyna. The mother-of-two was said to have been disinvited from Kris Jenner’s Christmas party, allegedly letting Blac know that they don’t tolerate her behavior while urging Rob to break up with his fiancee for good.

Chyna, who is already a mother to 4-year-old King Cairo, whose father is Kylie Jenner’s current boyfriend, Tyga, is “desperate” for baby number two, meaning that the wedding is no longer a priority of hers.

Fans on social media have speculated that Blac has probably fallen in love with parenthood all over again after seeing her daughter, Dream, for the first time.

For Chyna to pull the plug on the wedding for the time being to focus more on expanding her family seems to give the impression that Blac certainly sees herself spending many more years with Rob, despite their continuous arguments with one another.

Regarding the couple’s reality show, the E! network has yet to confirm a return date for the anticipated second series, but with producers now potentially changing the main storyline from the wedding to Blac’s desire for another baby, fans might have to wait until the summer to catch new episodes of the program.

What do you make of Blac Chyna’s decision to put the wedding on hold to have another baby with Rob?

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]