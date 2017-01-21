WWE News: WWE NXT Star Samoa Joe To Possibly Win Royal Rumble Match?

WWE NXT star Samoa Joe has been rumored for a main roster jump seemingly for a year now, but now those rumors seem to be coming true and he very well could make a massive impact on his first day. The Royal Rumble event has been going on for over two decades. It one of the longest running shows in pro-wrestling history, which makes the event a prestigious one.

Many WWE legends have competed in the big Rumble match itself, and we even see legends come back for the match as well. It is fun to see old and new faces make an impact on the match even if they simply last a few minutes. The match itself has always been huge because the winner was guaranteed to have a WrestleMania match against one of the World Champions in WWE. This is why legends come back for it and people debut in the match.

Some major WWE Superstars have won the event from Triple H and Shawn Michaels to people like Ric Flair and The Undertaker. Regardless of who wins, the event is always special and one you cannot miss. We’ve seen so many amazing moments happen in this match and even saw surprise winners like Sheamus and Alberto Del Rio. However, no one has ever debuted on the main roster for WWE and won the Royal Rumble match.

Well, that is…for now. According to Ringside News, WWE has a number of ideas for Samoa Joe. However, one prominent one being thrown around is the idea of having him win the Royal Rumble match and go on to WrestleMania to wrestle for the WWE World Championship. It is thought that he would go on to face John Cena, but there are possibilities of him facing AJ Styles.

This truly all comes down to who wins at The Royal Rumble and if they can manage to hold onto the gold through Elimination Chamber next month. Clearly whether it is John Cena or AJ Styles, being the winner of the Royal Rumble match and having a World Championship match within months of debuting would be a massive impact. Samoa Joe is well-liked by many in WWE, most prominent Triple H who was a fan of his for years before he worked with WWE.

It is not surprising that WWE would want to make Samoa Joe a major star from day one, as they know they only have so much time with him due to his age. On top of this, Samoa Joe is needed on the main roster due to the lack of monster heels. While Braun Strowman could easily be this for WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown Live does not have someone who fits this role.

Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin are both wonderful heels who possibly will have top heel status in their futures. However, Samoa Joe has been proving that he can be a great ruthless, almost unstoppable heel to work against. As a contender for any championship, he will be a favorite. Obviously being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, most do not expect to see Samoa Joe win.

That is why a win is so useful. No one expects it, and regardless of who he faces you know people will be interested in seeing what he can do against the World Champion he chooses to face, but the SmackDown Live World Champion is clearly the best option. Obviously there is a lot of history with AJ Styles from their days in both Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling.

However, a lot can be said about a match with John Cena. He is a high profile opponent to work with, win or lose. On top of this, they have a history with each other. Both were trained out of UPW in California early in their careers. John Cena would end up with WWE shortly after while Samoa Joe worked all around the independents before making his way in. So that history could be used to really fuel this match. Plus, it is a dream match for fans anyway.

