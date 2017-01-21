Here’s Who Kevin Owens Wants To Fight At ‘WrestleMania 33’

When it comes to this year’s WrestleMania, there are only three things we know for sure: Triple H will wrestle Seth Rollins, Bill Goldberg will wrestle Brock Lesnar, and Shaquille O’Neal will wrestle Big Show. Everything else is seemingly up in the air.

For now, Kevin Owens is the WWE Universal Champion, but he’ll likely lose that title to Roman Reigns next Sunday night. After that, everyone is predicting that he’ll move onto a feud with Chris Jericho, and that he’ll end up wrestling his on-screen best friend at WrestleMania 33. But if it were completely up to Owens, he’d have a different opponent on April 2.

While discussing what’s on the table for him at WrestleMania 33 with Sky Sports, the current Universal Champion said that he wants a huge match when WWE heads to Orlando in the spring, adding that there wouldn’t be a bigger or better opponent for him than The Undertaker, who just recently returned to Monday Night Raw.

“I can’t remember a Rumble line-up in recent years that has been so strong. There are giant Superstars and facing one of them at WrestleMania would be a huge match – and who doesn’t want a huge match at WrestleMania? If I had to narrow it down to one it would be The Undertaker. He is synonymous with that event and I was always in awe of him – as a kid, teenager and adult.”

Owens has been talking about wrestling The Undertaker for several years now, and it’s undoubtedly a match that the WWE universe would love to see. But, as previously mentioned, it does look like Owens will be in the ring with Chris Jericho this coming April.

However, Owens did find himself in the ring with The Undertaker after Raw went off the air two weeks ago. Long story short, Owens and Chris Jericho both got chokeslammed by The Deadman, which sent the fans in New Orleans, Louisiana, happy. If you haven’t seen the clip, you can check it out right here.

As for what The Undertaker will be doing this coming spring, well, that’s much harder to predict. Originally, he was going to come back and wrestle John Cena, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE chairman Vince McMahon doesn’t want to do that match this year. Instead, he wants to book The Deadman against a younger superstar, who can come out of the match as a main event player for many years to come. Some are suggesting that WWE’s idea for The Undertaker might involve either Finn Balor or Samoa Joe.

For now though, Owens is scheduled to defend the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble show on January 29. As previously mentioned, he’ll be defending against Roman Reigns. Also, Chris Jericho will be locked in a shark cage, which will be suspended above the ring. So, in theory, Jericho won’t be able to get involved in the match. But, in reality, he probably will find a way to have an impact on the match.

It’s unclear if Kevin Owens will be in the Royal Rumble match itself. Whether or not he’ll be in the match will depend on the order of the matches on January 29, and whether or not he loses the Universal Championship before WWE’s annual 30-man match takes place. But if the Universal Championship match is the show’s main event, he won’t be in the Royal Rumble match.

WWE’s pay-per-view on January 29 has the potential to be one of the most newsworthy shows the company has had in quite a while, and the Universal Championship match between Owens and Reigns has the potential to steal the show.

[Featured Image by WWE]