Lady Gaga, Madonna, Meryl Streep, And Lena Dunham: Four Women Donald Trump Supporters Loathe

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump certainly doesn’t have a lot of celebrity Trump supporters, but there are some that absolutely loathe him. Lady Gaga, Madonna, Meryl Streep and Lena Dunham not only dislike Trump, but they have been the ones that Trump supporters dislike the most. Some say it’s ironic since all of them are women and Trump doesn’t have a good reputation with women.

Let’s take a look at the four outspoken ladies who are suffering a backlash from supporters of our new president.

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster hasn’t been silent about her opposition to Donald Trump. She not only wore what some considered a Nazi-inspired (but it was really just inspired by Michael Jackson) uniform to a Hillary Clinton rally, but she posted a picture of herself at a garbage dumb with a shirt that read, “Love Trumps Hate.”

However, Trump supporters are angry and have set up a petition at Change.org in order to stop Pepsi and the NFL from letting Gaga perform at the Super Bowl. The petition shows pictures of Lady Gaga apparently drinking blood from a dead person as well as a picture of her posing with men covered in blackface.

“No matter what race we are, we cannot let the NFL and Pepsi get away with promoting and filling the pockets of such a disgusting woman. If Lady Gaga ends up playing the halftime show, you can bet there will be a boycott of anybody associated with this,” the petition, which currently has 160 signatures, claims. The petition doesn’t mention Trump, but it’s obvious that a majority of Trump supporters are signing the petition and passing it around on social media.

Madonna

There may be a “feud” going on between Madonna and Lady Gaga (although it’s probably just between crazed fans), but both artists have united in going against Donald Trump. Madonna has constantly been criticizing Donald Trump over the past few months, and she has even said that his election has been a “nightmare.” However, Madonna has a more balanced approach than most anti-Trump celebrities.

According to Vanity Fair, Madonna appeared at a discussion at the Brooklyn Museum Thursday evening. She said that we shouldn’t fall into the trap of hating on Donald Trump and getting caught in the web of despair. She believes we have to figure out how we are going to respond in order to help us rise like phoenixes from the ashes.

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham has been an arch enemy of conservatives even before Trump was elected. It didn’t help that Lena, in her memoir, talked about doing what some considered inappropriate things with her sister. Breitbart accused her of sexual abuse and refused to take back their accusations.

Lena recently created a firestorm when she declared that she wished she had an abortion. Even a liberal website like the Daily Beast claimed that Dunham was making liberals look bad. Over the past few months, Dunham has posted a stream of anti-Trump Instagram memes. She upped her ante on Friday.

@jennikonner nailed it on instastories A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Meryl Streep

Mrs. Streep has always been an outspoken liberal advocate, but her advocacy really took center stage at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. According to the New York Times, Streep used her speech to bash Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said, adding that we all lose when the powerful use their position to bully others.

Needless to say, there have been countless calls to boycott Meryl Streep’s movies. Donald Trump even responded by referring to Streep as “overrated.” Meryl hasn’t responded to the backlash yet.

Do you think all these celebrities make a difference when it comes to politics? Do you think they should continue to speak out against Donald Trump? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca and Evan Agostini/Getty Images]